2021-22 U16 Female Emerging Players Program Selection Announced
Cricket Victoria has confirmed its roster for the Under 16 Female Emerging Players program.
The players will be split into Vic Metro and Vic Country squads and will begin training in August.
Sessions will take place in the CitiPower Centre, the MCG and regional areas, with Cricket Victoria’s High Performance coaching staff leading the program with support from current players.
The emerging players will receive expert guidance on skill acquisition and refinement, strength and conditioning, as well as nutrition.
The program concludes with Vic Metro and Vic Country teams representing the state at the National Championships in Canberra in January.
This is the first step in our female emerging player program and an important milestone for the talented young players coming through, said Duncan Harrison, head of the female emerging player program at Cricket Victorias.
They will be introduced to training in a high-performance environment for the first time, learning from players already playing at a professional level.
The chance to then represent the state at a National Championship is a great reward for their hard work and based on the talent in these squads, they expected the competition for places to be fierce.
2021-22 U16 Female Vic Metro Squad
|First Name
|Last name
|Region
|Premier Club
|Alyssa
|Acevskic
|western spirit
|Carlton
|Helena
|Aquila
|Outer East Eagles
|ringwood
|Kayla
|Britnal
|western spirit
|Large
|Sarah
|Byrne
|North West Wizards
|Carlton
|Nikita
|chaudhary
|North West Wizards
|Carlton
|Elizabeth
|Cormack
|South East Bayside
|Prague
|Katherine
|cover
|Inner Southeast Scorpions
|Box Hill
|samara
|Dulvin
|Inner Southeast Scorpions
|Prague
|Georgia
|egan
|North West Wizards
|Lou Lou
|Field
|western spirit
|Large
|Amelia
|freeman
|North West Wizards
|Carlton
|Ruby
|Gibson
|western spirit
|Amelie
|Gladman
|Inner East Emus
|Box Hill
|My
|Gordon
|western spirit
|Large
|Jasmine
|Gouldson
|Inner East Emus
|Box Hill
|Mathilde
|Lloyd
|South East Bayside
|Hayley
|McLaughlin
|Outer East Eagles
|ringwood
|Kely
|miutescu
|Outer East Eagles
|Vaishnavi
|Munukutla
|Inner East Emus
|Holly
|nagpal
|western spirit
|Large
|Ishanic
|narendran
|northern falcons
|Amelie
|O’Meara
|Inner South East Scorpions
|Melbourne
|Minnie
|O’Sullivan
|northern falcons
|Olivia
|panaia
|North West Wizards
|Nalina
|Factory
|Inner East Emus
|Sarnsiree
|Factory
|Inner East Emus
|honey
|expression
|North West Wizards
|Carlton
|Tegan
|Rule
|Outer East Eagles
|ringwood
|Her
|Russell
|Outer East Eagles
|Zoe
|Samuel
|Inner Southeast Scorpions
|Melbourne
|navleen
|sandhu
|northern falcons
|Many Valley
|Morning
|shah
|South East Bayside
|Prague
|Alexandra
|Sheedy
|Outer East Eagles
|ringwood
|Emma
|stilve
|Inner East Emus
|Box Hill
|rosemary
|Sykes
|Outer East Eagles
|ringwood
2021-22 U16 Female Vic Country Squad
|First Name
|Last name
|Region
|Premier Club
|Georgia
|Baker Miller
|western waves
|Large
|Issy
|boulton
|Mallee Murray Suns
|Gemma
|boyd
|northern rivers
|Carlton
|Kirrily
|Bruce
|Gippsland Pride
|Prague
|Sara
|burns
|Northeastern Knights
|Carlton
|abbey
|Collihole
|Mallee Murray Suns
|Isabella
|Collins
|Central Highlands
|My
|Count
|northern rivers
|Carlton
|Desire
|Gill
|Southern Pioneers
|Melbourne
|Annabelle
|Glossop
|western waves
|Large
|Meera
|Hyderabad
|South East Land Sharks
|dandenong
|Sara
|Kennedy
|Central Highlands
|Carlton
|Brontë
|Leishman
|Barwon missiles
|Charlie
|McLennan
|Central Highlands
|Carlton
|Grace
|Moyle
|northern rivers
|Carlton
|Indigo
|Noble
|South East Land Sharks
|Mathilde
|Pendergast
|Gippsland Pride
|Nilakshi
|perera
|South East Land Sharks
|jemma
|Reynolds
|South East Land Sharks
|dandenong
|Yashoda
|Senarathne
|Southern Pioneers
|dandenong
|Grace
|shrama
|western waves
|Sienna
|Sims
|Northeastern Knights
|Carlton
|Ribhya
|syan
|Barwon missiles
|Many Valley
|abbey
|Trezise
|South East Land Sharks
|Lilac
|Wilkinson
|western waves
|demi
|Zanonia
|Mallee Murray Suns
