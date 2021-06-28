2021-22 U16 Female Emerging Players Program Selection Announced





Cricket Victoria has confirmed its roster for the Under 16 Female Emerging Players program. The players will be split into Vic Metro and Vic Country squads and will begin training in August. Sessions will take place in the CitiPower Centre, the MCG and regional areas, with Cricket Victoria’s High Performance coaching staff leading the program with support from current players. The emerging players will receive expert guidance on skill acquisition and refinement, strength and conditioning, as well as nutrition. The program concludes with Vic Metro and Vic Country teams representing the state at the National Championships in Canberra in January. This is the first step in our female emerging player program and an important milestone for the talented young players coming through, said Duncan Harrison, head of the female emerging player program at Cricket Victorias. They will be introduced to training in a high-performance environment for the first time, learning from players already playing at a professional level. The chance to then represent the state at a National Championship is a great reward for their hard work and based on the talent in these squads, they expected the competition for places to be fierce. 2021-22 U16 Female Vic Metro Squad First Name Last name Region Premier Club Alyssa Acevskic western spirit Carlton Helena Aquila Outer East Eagles ringwood Kayla Britnal western spirit Large Sarah Byrne North West Wizards Carlton Nikita chaudhary North West Wizards Carlton Elizabeth Cormack South East Bayside Prague Katherine cover Inner Southeast Scorpions Box Hill samara Dulvin Inner Southeast Scorpions Prague Georgia egan North West Wizards Lou Lou Field western spirit Large Amelia freeman North West Wizards Carlton Ruby Gibson western spirit Amelie Gladman Inner East Emus Box Hill My Gordon western spirit Large Jasmine Gouldson Inner East Emus Box Hill Mathilde Lloyd South East Bayside Hayley McLaughlin Outer East Eagles ringwood Kely miutescu Outer East Eagles Vaishnavi Munukutla Inner East Emus Holly nagpal western spirit Large Ishanic narendran northern falcons Amelie O’Meara Inner South East Scorpions Melbourne Minnie O’Sullivan northern falcons Olivia panaia North West Wizards Nalina Factory Inner East Emus Sarnsiree Factory Inner East Emus honey expression North West Wizards Carlton Tegan Rule Outer East Eagles ringwood Her Russell Outer East Eagles Zoe Samuel Inner Southeast Scorpions Melbourne navleen sandhu northern falcons Many Valley Morning shah South East Bayside Prague Alexandra Sheedy Outer East Eagles ringwood Emma stilve Inner East Emus Box Hill rosemary Sykes Outer East Eagles ringwood 2021-22 U16 Female Vic Country Squad First Name Last name Region Premier Club Georgia Baker Miller western waves Large Issy boulton Mallee Murray Suns Gemma boyd northern rivers Carlton Kirrily Bruce Gippsland Pride Prague Sara burns Northeastern Knights Carlton abbey Collihole Mallee Murray Suns Isabella Collins Central Highlands My Count northern rivers Carlton Desire Gill Southern Pioneers Melbourne Annabelle Glossop western waves Large Meera Hyderabad South East Land Sharks dandenong Sara Kennedy Central Highlands Carlton Brontë Leishman Barwon missiles Charlie McLennan Central Highlands Carlton Grace Moyle northern rivers Carlton Indigo Noble South East Land Sharks Mathilde Pendergast Gippsland Pride Nilakshi perera South East Land Sharks jemma Reynolds South East Land Sharks dandenong Yashoda Senarathne Southern Pioneers dandenong Grace shrama western waves Sienna Sims Northeastern Knights Carlton Ribhya syan Barwon missiles Many Valley abbey Trezise South East Land Sharks Lilac Wilkinson western waves demi Zanonia Mallee Murray Suns

