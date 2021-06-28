Pawtucket shooting victim identified as Sacred Heart former soccer star





PAWTUCKET, RI (WPRI) Police are continuing the investigation after a Brockton man was shot and killed in Pawtucket this weekend. The victim was identified on Monday as 29-year-old Keshaudas Spence. Police responding to a report of shots fired on Central Avenue early Saturday morning found a vehicle that had stopped on the nearby George Bennett Industrial Highway. Inside, they found Spence with gunshot wounds. Spence was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. Police say another person was behind the wheel, but it is unclear whether that person was injured in the shooting. Anyone with information is requested to contact Det. Craig Letourneau on (401) 727-9100 aircraft. 818 or [email protected] Photo courtesy of the Green Bay Blizzard University of the Sacred Heart giving a statement Spence was a student-athlete who was the football program’s all-time greatest rusher with 3,745 yards amassed from 2011-2014. “It is with the deepest sympathy that we regret the loss of our former teammate and brother Keshaudas Spence,” said SHU head coach Mark Nofri. “’Shaudy’, as he was known to his teammates, was one of the best ever to wear a SHU football jersey. Shaudy was a great football player, an excellent teammate and an even better person. #33 will always be remembered as a pioneer. RIP Shady. You will be missed.” Sacred Heart said Spence earned the Second Team All America award in 2013 and was on the waiting list for the Walter Payton Award after setting the school’s single-season record with 1,669 yards. During his career, he helped the Pioneers to back-to-back NEC titles in 2013 and 2014, along with the team’s first FCS playoff bid. Spence graduated in 2015 with a degree in communications, according to Sacred Heart. He went on to play professionally for the Green Bay Blizzard and Iowa Barnstormers of the Indoor Football League.

