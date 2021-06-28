Bolles Meagan Donovan made the right choice





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Meagan Donovan had a few choices before him. The Bolles senior tried all kinds of sports until she narrowed it down to two. Basketball and tennis. Tennis and basketball. A broken wrist on the basketball court later, the choice was clear. Donovan intended to become a tennis player. Donovan was dominant in her final season, going undefeated in every game until the second round of the Class 2A state tournament. The All-News4Jax Girls Tennis Player of the Year led Bolles to district and regional championships and went to a third set only once this season against a local opponent. Tennis is something that comes naturally to Donovan. Her mother, Celeste Green, played in college in Arkansas and that was a sport she was passionate about. Not that it was her only. Donovan tried soccer and swimming as well as basketball during her life, even staying with the roundball until she was nine years old in Bolles. An injury changed things for Donovan. Advertisement I also really liked basketball. I played basketball in high school and then freshman year of high school, but I just liked tennis more, so I chose that, Donovan said. I broke my wrist in ninth grade playing basketball, so I had to spend most of my tennis season in ninth grade that spring until the postseason. So after that I was a little angry and that probably made me choose tennis. That sport was a natural fit. Donovan hit her only as a sophomore and hit the No. 3 singles spot. Bolles finished second in state that season, falling to Gulliver Prep, 4-1, in the Class 2A final. Donovan calls that season one of the most memorable of her high school career as she has experienced success with her entire team. Most of the 2020 season was wiped out by the pandemic, but Donovan was unbeatable in the No. 1 spot during her senior year. She rolled through most of the season, only going once to a third set from Bartram Trail ace Maddie Martin. Donovan and Abby Radel were number 1 in doubles 10-0 and Bolles went down 14-0 as a team. While it didn’t end in a state title, the memories, Donovan said, were priceless. Advertisement I love high school tennis because you’re on the team, but not really on a team with the junior tournaments, she said. It’s just so much fun. I think that’s why college tennis looks forward to that too because you’re on the team. Athlete, School, Class Meagan Donovan, Bolles, Sr., Dominant last season. Unbeaten in the regular season. District and regional champion. Not lost to Class 2A state singles semifinals. Maddie Martin, Bartram Trail, So., Just one local regular season loss that comes to Player of the Year, Meagan Donovan. Mika Matteo, Sandalwood, Sr., undefeated in regular season and won district tournament. Reached Quarter Finals of Class 4A State Tournament. Kyla Proctor, Jackson, Fr., What a debut season for Proctor. Went 14-1 in regular season and won district. Reached Quarter Finals of Class 1A State Tournament. Advertisement Kaylee Stacy, Fernandina Beach, Jr., District Champion in both singles and doubles. Won a class 2A state tournament match in both draws. AJ Tabora, Oakleaf, So., lost the regular season opening game of the season and won her next 12. Also registered an 11-2 run in doubles. Athlete, School, Class Gab Feliciano, Fleming Island, Jr. Anna Handley, Ponte Vedra, mr. Stella Hyatt, St. Johns Country Day, Sun. Abby Radel, Bolles, Jr. Ellie Stamatogiannakis, Ponte Vedra, mr. Caroline WarnerCreekside Jr.

