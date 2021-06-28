Hockey Australia chief executive Matt Favier leaves post at the end of the Tokyo Olympics





Favier, who has been in the role for four years, previously worked at the Australian Institute of Sport His departure comes after he has worked to resolve issues with the culture of the Australian women’s program, which has led to a new head coach and other senior positions. One thing is certain, the sport’s top executive for the past four years, Matt Favier, will be leaving office for the last time, just as the Olympic cauldron is extinguished and the fireworks signal the end of one of the most controversial Olympics ever. . The pressure wasn’t just on Tokyo. Sport was paused globally for the first time since World War II when COVID-19 was unleashed and the government struggled to know what to do. Australian sport was no different, and there were other pressures as well. Hockey Australia (HA) fought both internally and externally. An independent review found a dysfunctional culture within the women’s national high-performance program, which was on a mission to find a new head coach, high-performance director and assistant coach just four months after the games. Lynch named in team Hockeyroos The star keeper has been named in Australia’s 16-player roster for the Tokyo Games, despite being dropped from the contract list last year. read more Now the chief executive has announced that he is also moving on, telling The Ticket, “It’s the right time.” Favier moved on to hockey from the Australian Institute of Sport, where he had been director for five years after returning from the UK, where he held senior positions with UK Athletics and UK Sport. “It’s been busy for almost 10 years since we came back from the UK in 2012,” he said. “And with a young family, I take the opportunity to hit pause. “These roles are incredible, challenging and interesting, but they can also be unrelenting. “It’s the right time for me to give up hockey and get back on track for my future.” The Hockey Australia board has accepted Favier’s resignation and recognizes his contribution and determination to complete the current Olympic cycle. “Throughout his tenure, Matt has always focused on getting the best result for the sport and has successfully expanded his footprint,” HA President Melanie Woosnamsaid. “He has been instrumental in leading Hockey Australia’s bid to become a founding partner in the FIH Pro League and has developed and implemented the inaugural Hockey One League in conjunction with its member associations.” The board acknowledged its contribution in helping the sport navigate COVID-19 and what they described as “an extremely challenging period,” with integrity and a steady hand. “We thank Matt for his efforts over the past four years and the dedication, commitment and passion he has shown throughout his time in the role. We wish Matt and his family all the best for the future,” said Woosnam.

