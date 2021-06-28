Love Island style villas you can book in the UK with private pools and fire pits

Love Island is back on our screens this summer, and while we can’t wait for the drama, reconnections and challenges, we know it’s going to leave us with major holiday envy.

The show is filmed in Mallorca and while the sun-kissed island is currently on the green list, not everyone will now want to book a holiday abroad.

The good news is that here in the UK there are some ridiculously beautiful cottages and villas you can rent for holidays that give the Love Island villa a run for its money.

We’re talking private pools, open fires, hot tubs and, of course, epic views of Britain’s beautiful countryside.

Oh, and unlike the islanders, there’s no need to all stack in one room – in these homes, everyone has their own private bedroom!

Check out our top picks of amazing British villas to put on your wish list…

Chynoweth, Cornwall







(Image: Sykes Holiday Homes)



Not only does this luxury home in St Newlyn East have heaps of beautiful rooms, but it also has some pretty cool features, such as a private outdoor pool, sun loungers and patio, and a fireplace for those chillier evenings.

There’s even a cinema room if you want to catch up on your favorite rom-coms (or binge Love Island, of course), not to mention it’s a short walk to nearby pubs if you’re looking for a night out.

How much? Seven nights from 1511. The property sleeps 10 people, so that’s about 151pp. Read more at sykescottages.co.uk.

Villa with private pool , Cornwall









Hidden away in Saint Columb Major, this property has a private heated outdoor pool, large hot tub, on-site sauna, and even a large movie theater with Netflix. Then there’s the large open-plan living and dining area, chic bedrooms, spacious gardens and handy location close to some of Cornwall’s beautiful beaches. In short, everything you need for a dreamy holiday with friends!



How much? Seven nights from 997 per night on Airbnb. The accommodation can accommodate up to 12 people, so that’s about 83 pp, but there is a minimum stay of three or seven nights, depending on the month you choose. Read more on airbnb.co.uk.

The Temple, Peak District







(Image: Vacation Homes)



The islanders might throw an occasional party in their kitchen, but here you and your friends can get a WHOLE PUB to yourself. We’re talking a huge bar, pool table, table tennis, air hockey and even a karaoke machine complete with lights.

You also have access to a large yard with plenty of seating, two hot tubs and spacious living/dining rooms for when you just want to relax.

How much? Four nights from 4,088. 34 berths train at about 30pp per night. Read more at Holidaycottages.co.uk.

Rockhaven, New Forest







(Image: Holiday Homes.co.uk)



This property comes with a huge garden complete with a hot tub and BBQ making it an idyllic retreat for the summer.

There is also a spacious lounge with a large open fire perfect for warming up after a long walk in the surrounding New Forest, a pool table and table tennis, and cozy bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and even freestanding bathtubs.

How much? Four nights from 1709. House is suitable for eight people, so that’s about 213pp. Read more at Holidaycottages.co.uk.

Upper Tetchwick House, Aylesbury







(Image: dog houses)



Enjoy views of the rolling green countryside as you take a dip in the private heated pool, or relax and chat about the day’s happenings while soaking up the sun on the sun loungers.

In the evenings, the wood burning stove in the living room can be cozy to gather around – and no dramatic reconnections needed!

How much? Seven nights from 2.171. Sleeps 12 so that’s about 180pp. Read more on caninecottages.co.uk.

Oliveta House, Devon







(Image: Sykes Holiday Homes)



Forget a pool – Oliveta House has TWO pools, an indoor and an outdoor one, so you can lounge whatever the weather.

Oh, then there’s the sun loungers, landscaped gardens, BBQ, games room, private cinema, hot tub, pool table and even a tennis court that make this a ridiculously dreamy getaway.

Exactly our type on paper.

How much? Price on request. Sleeps 16. Read more at sykescottages.com.

skyfall, Sussex







(Image: Olivers Travels – Villa Holidays)



Great sea view? To check. Private hot tub? To check. Luxurious rooms, outdoor dining and lots of space? Check, check, check!

This stunning ocean view home on the cliffs above St Leonards-on-Sea has important Instagram-worthy credentials, especially if you’re after a classic ‘cocktails at sunset’ selfie!

How much? Four nights from 1,540. House is suitable for 11 people, so that’s about 140pp. Read more on oliverstravels.com.

Dartmoor Teahouse, Devon







(Image: Olivers Travels – Villa Holidays)



This beautiful home looks like something straight out of a movie set with its lush green surroundings, ridiculously opulent rooms and a grandiose dining room.

Oh, and did we mention it also has its own indoor pool? (While we envy the sun that the islanders can enjoy, we know the British weather isn’t always kind!).

How much? Read more on oliverstravels.com.

Looking for more dreamy staycations?

The UK is filled with some pretty incredible lodgings, whether you’re looking for a pub with friends, baby-friendly cottages, or just want some incredible family-friendly lodgings.

As for things to do in the area, locals and holidaymakers alike have shared their best tips and recommendations on our sister site 2Chill for vacation hotspots, from the best restaurants not to be missed, to the hikes you want on your itinerary. (You can also leave your own recommendations if you like!).

Our UK Holidays page is also full of destination ideas, new deals and offers we think you’ll love, and loads of tips on how to make the most of your stay.

What is your favorite thing about Love Island? Let us know in the comments below.