Michigan State Hosts Louisville in Big Ten/ACC Mens Basketball Challenge





East Lansing, Michigan State’s men’s basketball team hosts Louisville on Wednesday, December 1 in the Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge, announced Monday afternoon. Tipoff time and television for the game will be announced at a later date. The ESPN networks will broadcast all 14 games in the Challenge. This will be the 12th all-time encounter between the Spartans and the Cardinals, with Louisville leading the head-to-head series, 6-5, including a 1-1 in the Challenge. The last time the teams played was on November 27, 2018, an 82-78 win at Louisville, Kentucky. Overall, MSU is 8-12 in Big Ten/ACC Challenge history. Last year’s game in Virginia was postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Two years ago, Duke’s Spartans, 87-75, lost at the Breslin Center. MSU has lost its last two games in the challenge and three of its last five overall. The Big Ten captured the 2020 Challenge with a 7-5 record, marking the second year in a row that the Big Ten defeated the ACC. Last year, two of the Challenge’s 14 games were not played due to concerns about COVID-19. In 2019, the Big Ten won the Challenge with an overall record of 8-6. The ACC leads the all-time series 12-7-3, with its last win in 2017. The Big Ten has won seven of the last 12 Challenges dating back to 2009, with the ACC victorious in 2016 and 2017, and the Conferences who split the Challenge three times (2012, 2013, and 2018). MSU in Big Ten/ACC Challenge History

1999 MSU 86, North Carolina 76 Chapel Hill, NC

2000 MSU 77, North Carolina 64 East Lansing

2001 MSU, Virginia – Canceled Richmond, Va.

2002 MSU 82, Virginia 75 East Lansing 2003 Duke 72, MSU 50 East Lansing

2004 Duke 81, MSU 74 Durham, NC

2005 MSU 88, Georgia Tech 86 East Lansing 2006 Boston College 65, MSU 58 Chestnut Hill, Mass.

2007 MSU 81, North Carolina State 58 East Lansing 2008 North Carolina 98, MSU 63 Detroit

2009 North Carolina 89, MSU 82 Chapel Hill, NC

2010 Duke 84, MSU 79 Durham, NC

2011 MSU 65, Florida State 49 East Lansing 2012 Miami 67, MSU 59 Coral Gables, Florida.

2013 North Carolina 79, MSU 65 East Lansing

2014 Notre Dame 79, MSU 78, OT Notre Dame, Ind.

2015 MSU 71, Louisville 67 East Lansing 2016 Duke 78, MSU 69 Durham, NC

2017 MSU 81, Notre Dame 63 East Lansing 2018 Louisville 82, MSU 78 Louisville, Ky.

2019 Duke 87, MSU 75 East Lansing

2020 MSU, Virginia – Canceled Charlottesville, Va. 2021 Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge Schedule Monday 29 November Notre Dame in Illinois

Iowa in Virginia tuesday 30 november Indiana in Syracuse

Minnesota in Pittsburgh

Northwest at Wake Forest

Duke in the state of Ohio

State of Florida in Purdue

Clemson at Rutgers wednesday december 1 Virginia Tech in Maryland

Michigan in North Carolina

Louisville, Michigan

Nebraska at NC State

Miami in Penn State

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msuspartans.com/news/2021/6/28/m-basketball-michigan-state-to-host-louisville-in-big-ten-acc-mens-basketball-challenge.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos