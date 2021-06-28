Sports
Tennis Wimbledon 2021 – Andy Murray marks comeback with tense win over Nikoloz Basilashvili to progress
Briton Andy Murray marked his long-awaited comeback to Wimbledon with a tough four-set win over Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round of the tournament.
Murray seemed well on track to saunter through with a straight-sets win to comfortably make his return as the match took a crazy turn for him.
The 34-year-old, who has suffered seemingly endless injury in recent years, delighted the Center Court crowd as he roared into a 6-4 6-3 5-0 lead and was seemingly cruising.
But after the players left the field and the roof closed for the evening, Murray returned to get the job done as he completed a challenging but successful comeback match to reach the second round.
The two-time champion had been limping off the same field after a quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey in 2017 – then as the top seed – and hadn’t been back with hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019 since, so this was a moment of jubilation and relief.
John McEnroe, commenting for the BBC, had described Murray’s performance up to his collapse at the end of the third set as a “wonderful portrayal of tennis on the tennis court, along with an excellent game plan that just confused Basilashvili”.
Briton Andy Murray reacts after losing the third set to Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili in their first round men’s singles match on day one of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships
Image Credit: Getty Images
“I don’t believe what I just saw!” exclaimed the American tennis legend as Basilashvili celebrated.
“You have to see the glass half full and give the man credit for coming back, but it looked like he quit a few games before and you can’t believe this man is on Wimbledon’s Center Court.
“He’s playing Andy Murray and he’s got one foot out the door, and before you know it, he’s getting a break back. Second break, okay. Third break – you lose that one, and you’re still in it.
“He lost his serve four times in a row. He hadn’t lost his serve before! What the hell did we see here?! Can someone explain this to me? How on earth did he win that set?”
Fortunately for Murray, he was able to pull himself together and regain some balance to react and close the game. The break before the roof closes on Center Court certainly seemed to give him that reset.
Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates victory after winning his first round men’s singles match against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia during Day One of the 2021 Championship – Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 28, 2021
Image Credit: Getty Images
The atmosphere only intensified as the fans pushed for Murray to win, and he eventually sealed the deal with his fourth match point at nearly 10pm UK time to give him and his side plenty of relief. With his comeback win now in the bag, he has nothing to lose for his home fans.
The 34-year-old will then take on a qualifier as France’s Arthur Rinderknech and Germany’s Oscar Otte prepare to battle it out in their opening round match. A third-round clash with Canadian Denis Shapovalov – the 10th seed – could then wait.
– – –
