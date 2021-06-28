Michigan hockey signs 5-member freshman class, including likely top-10 pick





Last season, Michigan hockey signed one of the highest-rated freshmen leagues ever. The class consisted of two players Brendan Brisson and Thomas Bordeleau – who were selected in the top 38 picks of the 2020 NHL drawing – and three more Owen Power, Kent Johnson and Matty Beniers, who are all expected to make the top-10 in the draft of the coming months. RELATED: Projected No. 1 Pick in NHL Draft Owen Power Tends to Return to Michigan Michigan announced its 2021-22 class signing on Monday, and it is also an announced group. The five-player class is led by defender Luke Hughes, another projected top-10 pick in the 2021 draft. Brother to current NHL players and former top-10 players Quinn and Jack Hughes, Luke led all defenders from the US National Team Development Program with 34 points in 38 games. The 6 foot-2 left-handed shot ranks number 11 overall by EliteProspects.com and No. 4 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. The Athletics Corey Pronman projects Luke as number 4 overall in its latest mock draft. Luke is a high-end, excellent skater, Michigan assistant coach Bill Muckalt said of Hughes in a release. He has a really good size and frame, and is a dynamic modern attacking defender. He has great vision with a high hockey IQ and has a very good shot. He is expected to make major contributions immediately. Attackers Mackie Samoskevich, Mark Estapa and Dylan Duke and defender Ethan Edwards round out the class. Samoskevich is ranked No. 19 by EliteProspects.com after a total of 13 goals and 24 assists in 36 games last season for the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League. Mackie is coming off a year where he was a key cog for USHL champion Chicago Steel, Muckalt said. He has displayed and offensively produced excellent offensive instincts both at Shattuck St. Marys and the USHL. We feel he has a very bright future with the ability to become an elite player here in Michigan. A graduate of Northville High, Duke played with the USNTDP for the past two seasons, earning 97 points in 105 games. He is ranked No. 34 by EliteProspects.com. The 5-foot-11 Edwards was a fourth-round pick of the New Jersey Devils in 2020 and played with the Sioux City Musketeers in the USHL last season. He led all the team’s defenders by 27 points. Estapa has played with the Tri-City Storm in the USHL for the past two years, scoring 13 goals and 23 assists in 91 games. He is a 2020 St. Clair High grad. The group will join a Michigan team coming off a 15-10-1 season. It was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, but had to withdraw before the first match due to COVID-19 protocols.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/wolverines/2021/06/michigan-hockey-signs-5-member-freshman-class-including-probable-top-10-pick.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos