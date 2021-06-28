Portsmouth Ohio Senior Games Chosen to Host State Games in September





PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth has so much to show when it comes to people visiting the area. They will have the opportunity to do so in September. The Ohio Senior Olympics have chosen Portsmouth’s Southern Ohio Senior Games (SOSG) to host the State Games in Portsmouth. Gina Collinsworth, a member of the SOSG board, shared that they will be holding the SOSG concurrently with the Ohio Senior Olympics State Games September 11 and 12, 2021. The SOSG board is delighted to host the State Games but is also looking forward to hosting the Portsmouth Senior Games again this year as they were unable to do so last year due to the pandemic. Collinsworth said this is a great way to show people the good stuff in the area. Most Senior Games are held at Portsmouth High School, in their athletic field. Collinsworth said they have members of the SOSG board who are also members of the state board. Lyvette Mosley, coordinator of the SOSG, had the idea from the beginning to get the board members together and it has become her passion. “The board believes this is a great way to showcase our area,” Collinsworth said. “The people, our people, are inspiring and it’s a good way to stay active and fit.” Fifty years and older can participate in the games. They have volunteers who come to help, especially during the athletic games. Collinsworth announced that the South Webster High School Track and Field team is coming to help. “Those kids love to come and help because they love the athletes and they love hanging out with the older athletes,” Collinsworth said. The SOSG board is a volunteer board and they also have other volunteers for the games. Those interested in volunteering can get on the Southern Ohio Senior Facebook page and message the organization. The Senior Olympics began in Ohio in 1979. The games have grown over the years, but the goal remains the same: to promote healthy lifestyles and physical activity for Ohioans age 50 and older and to provide top-quality athletic competition. The events that people can participate in this year in the SOSG Track and Field are Open Pit for soccer and softball pitch (men and women), Open Pit for long jump running and long jump standing (men and women), Open pit for shot put and discus throw (men and women), Open Pit for Javelin, 1500M Run, 1500M Racewalk and 1500M Powerwalk, 100M Dash, 400M Dash, 50M Dash, 200M Run and the 800M Run. Not to mention, outside of Track and Field there are also 5K and 10K runs. The swimming events are: 200 women’s freestyle, men’s 200 freestyle, women’s 200 medley, men’s 200 medley, women’s 50 freestyle, men’s 50 freestyle, women’s 100 butterfly, men’s 100 butterfly, women’s 100 freestyle, men’s 100 freestyle, Women’s 100 Backstroke, Men’s 100 Backstroke, Women’s 100 Breaststroke, Men’s 100 Breaststroke, Women’s 50 Backstroke, Men’s 50 Backstroke, Women’s 200 Butterfly, Men’s 200 Butterfly, Women’s 50 Breaststroke, Men’s 50 Breaststroke, Women’s 200 Backstroke, Men’s 200 Backstroke, 50 Butterflies ladies, men’s 50 butterflies, women’s 200 breaststroke and men’s 200 breaststroke. Other events that people can participate in are bowling, pickleball, table tennis, cornhole, horseshoes and basketball – 3 on 3, spot shot, free throw and 3-point shot. After being in and out of the world for the past year, this may be exactly what people 50 and older are looking forward to. Those who do well in the state games can qualify for the Nationals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 2022. Anyone interested in participating in the Southern Ohio Senior Games can register at southernohioseniorgames.org. Anyone interested in participating in the Ohio Senior Olympic Track and Field can register at Ohio.nsga.com. Senior Ladies race in previous Senior Games. Look closely (second from right) and you’ll find Lyvette Mosley 4th Ward Portsmouth Council member in this race. Another event is the shot put held during the Senior Games. This year, both the Regional Competition and the State Competition will run simultaneously. Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 extension. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/news/63996/portsmouth-ohio-senior-games-chosen-to-host-state-games-in-september The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos