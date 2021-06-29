Men’s cricket Mark Wood calls on cricket to exercise caution after Sri Lankan trio packs up

ENGLAND Mark Wood says Sri Lanka’s expensive approach to coronavirus restrictions has sparked a reminder that minor slips could still endanger top sport.

Already recovering from a hat-trick of beating in the Twenty20 series, the tourists hit a new low after vice captain Kusal Mendis, wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella and opener Danushka Gunathilaka were suspended and sent home for a foul of the team rules.

The trio was caught on camera on an illicit night out in Durham, the site of tomorrow’s first one-day international but also home to one of Britain’s sharpest peaks of infection, and are now packing their bags instead of their cricket bags.

The England squad, advised by Covid compliance officer Phil Davies, had been told to only take short walks in certain areas, given the locations where the coronavirus was currently prevalent and barred from socialization in public places.

The Sri Lankan trio’s apparent transgressions haven’t jeopardized the game itself, only their own chances of salvaging some of it, but Wood believes it’s a reminder to stay focused as the pandemic continues to cast its shadow.

It’s disappointing of them, and they’re pretty good players, unfortunately. But we’ll have to make sure we’re doing it twice now, because small slips like this could jeopardize the whole thing, he said.

We were told that Covid levels are particularly high in Durham, so we have to be a little cautious. We were not allowed in restaurants, coffee shops or anything like that. Not even sitting outside or anything like that. So we stripped it right back.

I don’t know what their team measures are, what they’ve been told. I don’t know if their team is more lax than ours, every team is different, but we have taken this very seriously and have even appointed a Covid security officer to tell us what we can and cannot do.

Sometimes it’s hard for some guys because they want to go out and do stuff, but in a hot spot like Durham we have to be a little stricter.

A statement from Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed that the players would fly home immediately and a full investigation will now begin.

The decision was made following a preliminary investigation into a social media video showing the three players outside their designated hotel, it said.

The decision to recall the players was taken by the Sri Lanka Cricket executive committee, based on the manager’s report on the matter. The three players will be banned from all forms of cricket until the investigation is completed.

Sri Lanka’s lack of competitiveness over the last three matches had already drawn heavy criticism from supporters, something that is likely to only increase as the rest of the side try to avoid further blows against Eoin Morgans, reigning 50-over world champions.

Commenting on the opposition’s standard so far, Wood said: I’m surprised they have some top players. Growing up, they had some of the biggest names in the game.

They beat us recently at the World Cup in 2019, we were big favorites for that match and we lost so we can’t drop the ball here. They have lost three games and they will be desperate to put that right. I’ll try to make sure, on my home soil, that doesn’t happen.

Preparing to represent his country at home for the fourth time at Emirates Riverside, Wood admits he is delighted at the prospect.

Every time I come here I have a big smile on my face, especially with English colors on, he said.

It’s a proud feeling to return to the northeast and see the ground. I have to keep a little close to the boys or they’ll laugh at me, but I’ll be happy to come back. Hopefully I have some family and friends watching because it’s a special place for me to play.