Tigers will have the best 1-2-3 punch in college football





It’s like Justyn Ross never played a minus for Clemson football. Apparently, his pompous acts and jaw-dropping one-handed catches against future first-round NFL defensive backs never happen. Ross never amassed 1,865 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns while wearing the Clemson football orange and purple. Those were things we all just dreamed about. Yes, Justyn missed 2020 for Clemson football and yes, he was sorely missed. What would his presence on the field have done? Clemson? Probably not much more than they accomplished as their problems were in both the offensive and defensive secondary lines. The Tigers would have put in more yards and points, but none of that would have put Justin Fields and Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl. Clemson football will have the best 1-2-3 punch on offense in 2021 Clemson Football lost to NFL draft picks Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell and many are wondering how the Tigers could possibly replace them. What the same folks seem to be forgetting is just a year ago, both Rodgers and Powell were backup receivers on the Clemson roster and were thrown into their starting positions at some point in 2020 due to injuries to Ross, Frank Ladson Jr and Joseph Ngata. All three of those guys are back in 2021, as are veteran sophomore receivers EJ Williams and Ajou Ajou. When you add in freshmen Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins (no relation), the Tigers reception room is the most talented in the country. That said, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei along with Williams and Justyn Ross will put together the best 1-2-3 punch in college football. In his two starts last season, Uiagalelei showed how elite he is by setting the record for most passing yards against Notre Dame in their program’s history. Dabo has spoken repeatedly over the past year about how awesome and talented the Uiagalelei arm is, even saying that it was stronger than Lawrence’s. We know Justyn Ross is the top recipient in the country and we told you all last year that EJ Williams would soon be the most talented recipient on the list. All three of those guys will have a great say in how far Clemson Football can go in 2021. Also expect those three to be not only first-team All-ACC picks in December, but they will all be All-American votes but the various services. If everyone thought Tahj Boyd, Deandre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins were fun, just wait for Uiagalelei, Ross and Williams in 2021. Clemson’s football standard is raised.

