All-Region Boys Tennis Player of the Year: Winthrop’s Josh Deanda-Whaley





Winthrop/Maranacook boy tennis coach Kelsey Ouellette describes Josh Deanda-Whaley as a player who always keeps his mind on the game. Deanda-Whaley’s focus on the pitch explains why the Ramblers went unbeaten during the regular season and qualified for singles and he is now the recipient of the Sun Journals All-Region Boys Tennis Player of the Year. I am surprised because it is such an honor, he said. This was my first time competing in the Round of 52. I was just doing it to have fun, to get out there and maybe make a name for Winthrop. Getting the chance to go out and play my favorite sport was definitely part of that. That made it very special and obvious to have a team and we went from not knowing if we would have a team to another great, successful season. What I like best of all is that we now have some kids on our team that will be the future of the program. I want to thank the team, because without them we would not have had a season. It’s really all theirs. But there were a few anxious moments when Winthrop almost didn’t field a team. We were still in the air if we would have a team or not in the beginning, said Deanda-Whaley. We heard from people who might be interested (to get involved) and we tried to get them to sign up. But overall we had a great turnout. We had 12 children on our team, which is much more than seven. So we were happy with that. Ouellette said Deanda-Whaleys’ concentration and dedication to the team gave the Ramblers the lead in the MVC and unbeaten regular season. He’s always thinking about what his next move is, Ouellette said. But he is always very skilled. He has worked a lot on his tennis. I think he really deserves the (Player of the Year). He was one of our captains this year. He really stepped up to his captaincy and even before he was called captain. He always helps his teammates and always has a positive attitude. He is always like super encouraging to his teammates. Deanda-Whaley is going to Boston College this fall. He is going to attend primary school. « Previous WMC All-Conference and All-Academic Teams This iframe contains the logic needed to process Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

