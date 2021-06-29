Who is Hugo Hammond from Love Island? Meet the gym teacher and former cricket star from…









How old is Hugo Hammond and what cricket team did he play for? Here’s what we know about the Love Island star… Love Island 2021 has finally arrived and we’ve been introduced to a whole new group of singletons. And this year, Hugo Hammond has joined the lineup as the first-ever disabled contestant. But what do we know about Hugo? Discover everything Hugo Hammond is a gym teacher and former cricketer.



How old is Hugo Hammond? Hugo Hammond is a 24-year-old from Hampshire. When asked how his friends and family would describe him, the islander replied: Tall, dark and handsome. That was a cliche answer! The real answer is funny, around my friends and family I am always the one who gets things going and laughs. Charming, self-confessed charmer. I have been given the gift of the gab which has served me well when I was single in the past. And I am a gentleman, my mother raised me well. I am very respectful. What is the job of Hugo Hammond? The Love Island star is a gym teacher and former cricket professional. Hugo said candidly about his work: I teach gym class in high school. Absolutely love my job. I like all my sports. It’s great to be able to pass on that enthusiasm to be physically active to the younger generation and hopefully they will feel the same when I teach them. Hugo has also played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability), traveling all over the world to compete. What is clubfoot? Hugo is Love Islands’ first disabled contestant after he was born with a club foot. Clubfoot, also known as talipes, is a condition where a baby is born with one foot or feet that turn inward and under. It happens when the Achilles tendon is too short and can affect both on one foot. According to the NHS, the condition is more common in boys and affects about 1 in 1,000 born in the UK. Speaking of his condition, the singleton said: I had many surgeries as a child. You only really notice that when I walk barefoot. I have a very short Achilles heel. I’m a little on tiptoe. What is Hugo Hammond’s Instagram? If you want to see cute pictures of Hugo with puppies, check out his Instagram page @hugo_hammond_.

