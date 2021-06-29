Sports
Tennis Wimbledon 2021: Order of play Day 2 Ashleigh Barty, Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev in action
On day two at Wimbledon 2021, Roger Federer and Serena Williams will be in action, as will world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.
Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and former champion Angelique Kerber will also start their campaigns.
The Grand Slam will welcome a reduced crowd on its return and there will be full capacity for the final.
TOP MATCH
It must be Roger Federer’s return, right?
The 39-year-old has been building up to this point since returning from surgery earlier this year. Federer is bidding on a ninth Wimbledon title – and a record 21st Grand Slam win – but has only played eight games on the ATP Tour in 2021 as he aims to return to full fitness. Mannarino could be a tough opponent if he makes it to the Grand Slam after making the semi-finals of the Mallorca Open.
POTENTIALLY DISTURBED
Medvedev is entering the tournament in good form after winning the Mallorca Open, but his first round opponent Jan-Lennard Struff beat him at the Halle Open just a few weeks ago. It’s a big question for the German to repeat the trick over three sets, but he may not be a pushover for Medvedev.
BRIT WATCH
Francesca Jones will be one to look forward to when she faces 20th seed Coco Gauff. British number 1 Dan Evans was scheduled to play on Monday, but his match with Feliciano Lopez was postponed by a day due to rain. Jay Clarke follows Egor Gerasimov by two sets to one in a game that was abandoned on Monday, as Cameron Norrie takes on Lucas Pouille and Harriet Darts takes on Elise Mertens.
NEXT-GEN WATCH
After his match was postponed Monday due to rain, Alex de Minaur will be someone to watch for his win on the grass at Eastbourne. The 22-year-old is improving quickly to take on American youngster Sebastian Korda on Court 17.
ORDER, SINGLES TUESDAY 29 JULY FROM 11AM UK TIME
CENTER COURT (1:30 PM)
- Ashleigh Barty – Carla Suarez Navarro
- Roger Federer – Adrian Mannarino
- Aliaksandra Sasnovich v Serena Williams
COURT NO. 1 (13.00)
- Tallon Greek track v Alexander Zverev
- Angelique Kerber – Nina Stojanovic
- Jan-Lennard Struff in Daniil Medvedev
NR 2 COURT (11 hours)
- Daniel Evans v Feliciano Lopez
- Diego Schwartzman – Benoit Paire
- Francesca Jones v Coco Gauff
- Lucas Pouille v Cameron Norrie
- Alize Cornet v Bianca Andreescu
It’s always exciting to play Wimbledon, says Federer
NR 3 COURT (11 hours)
- Mihaela Buzarnescu – Venus Williams
- Clara Tauson – Barbora Krejcikova
- Fernando Verdasco – Grigor Dimitrov
- Felix Auger-Aliassime v Thiago Monteiro
COURT 12 (11am)
- Denis Shapovalov v Philipp Kohlschreiber
- Christopher O’Connell v Gael Monfils
- Nick Kyrgios – Ugo Humbert
- Victoria Azarenka v Kateryna Kozlova
- Belinda Bencic – Kaja Juvan
COURT 18 (11am)
- Elise Mertens – Harriet Dart
- Fabio Fognini v Albert Ramos-Vinolas
- Kiki Bertens v Marta Kostyuk
- Marin Cilic – Salvatore Caruso
- Sam Querrey v Pablo Carreno Busta
COURT 4 (11am)
- Tereza Martincova v Alison Riske
- Varvara Gracheva v Petra Martic
- Cristian Garin v Bernabe Zapata Miralles
- Yasutaka Uchiyama v Carlos Alcaraz
- Leylah Fernandez – Jelena Ostapenko
COURT 5 (11am)
- Our Jabeur v Rebecca Peterson
- Soonwoo Kwon vs Daniel Masur
- Anna Blinkova v Timea Babos
- Steve Johnson in Dennis Nova
- Greet Minnen v Ajla Tomljanovic
COURT 6 (11am)
- Zhizhen Zhang v Antoine Hoang
- Jessica Pegula v Caroline Garcia
- Sara Sorribes Tormo v Ana Konjuh
- Lorenzo Sonego v Pedro Sousa
COURT 7 (11am)
- Donna Vekic v Anastasia Potapova
- Marie Bouzkova v Vera Zvonareva
- Tennys Sandgren v Norbert Gombos
- Emil Ruusuvuori v Marcos Giron
- Katerina Siniakova v Yafan Wang
COURT 8 (11am)
- Pierre-Hugues Herbert v Pablo Andujar
- Oscar Otte against Arthur Rinderknech
- Anastasija Sevastova – Zarina Diyas
- Mikhail Kukushkin vs Alexander Bublik
- Ellen Perez v Clara Burel
COURT 9 (11am)
- Lin Zhu v Mona Barthel
- Pablo Cuevas v Laslo Djere
- Marco Trungeliti v Benjamin Bonzi
- Olga Govortsova v Coco Vandeweghe
COURT 10 (11am)
- Ann Li v Nadia Podoroska
- Lloyd Harris v Ricardas Berankis
- Marc Polmans – Yen-Hsun Lu
- James Duckworth v Radu Albot
COURT 11 (11am)
- Dusan Lajovic – Gilles Simon
- Elena Vesnina v Martina Trevisan
- Taylor Fritz v Brandon Nakashima
- Daria Kasatkina v Patricia Maria Tig
COURT 14 (11am)
- Karolina Pliskova – Tamara Zidansek
- Liudmila Samsonova in Kaia Kanepas
- Hubert Hurkacz – Lorenzo Musetti
- Daniel Elahi Galan v Federico Coria
COURT 15 (11am)
- Maria Sakkari v Arantxa Rus
- Misaki Doi v Claire Liu
- Richard Gasquet v Yuichi Sugita
- Nao Hibino vs Bernarda Pera
- Marketa Vondrousova v Anett Kontaveit
COURT 16 (11am)
- Shelby Rogers v Samantha Stosur
- Madison Brengle v Christina McHale
- Andrea Petkovic – Jasmine Paolinic
- Filip Krajinovic – Alex Bolt
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga v Mikael Ymer
COURT 17 (11am)
- Sebastian Korda v Alex De Minaur
- Egor Gerasimov and Jay Clarke
- Juan Ignacio Londero – Gianluca Mager
- Sorana Cirstea – Samantha Murray Sharan
- Emma Raducanu v Vitalia Diatchenko
