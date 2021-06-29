Tennis Wimbledon 2021: Order of play Day 2 Ashleigh Barty, Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev in action





On day two at Wimbledon 2021, Roger Federer and Serena Williams will be in action, as will world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and former champion Angelique Kerber will also start their campaigns. The Grand Slam will welcome a reduced crowd on its return and there will be full capacity for the final. Wimbledon “Just a number one!” – Murray reveals toilet break inspired Basilashvili to win 4 HOURS AGO HOW TO WATCH? Watch daily evening highlights on Eurosport 1 plus the men’s and women’s finals live on Eurosport 2. All coverage is also available to stream via the Eurosport app TOP MATCH It must be Roger Federer’s return, right? The 39-year-old has been building up to this point since returning from surgery earlier this year. Federer is bidding on a ninth Wimbledon title – and a record 21st Grand Slam win – but has only played eight games on the ATP Tour in 2021 as he aims to return to full fitness. Mannarino could be a tough opponent if he makes it to the Grand Slam after making the semi-finals of the Mallorca Open. POTENTIALLY DISTURBED Can second seed Daniil Medvedev follow after seeing third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas crash on Monday? Medvedev is entering the tournament in good form after winning the Mallorca Open, but his first round opponent Jan-Lennard Struff beat him at the Halle Open just a few weeks ago. It’s a big question for the German to repeat the trick over three sets, but he may not be a pushover for Medvedev. BRIT WATCH Francesca Jones will be one to look forward to when she faces 20th seed Coco Gauff. British number 1 Dan Evans was scheduled to play on Monday, but his match with Feliciano Lopez was postponed by a day due to rain. Jay Clarke follows Egor Gerasimov by two sets to one in a game that was abandoned on Monday, as Cameron Norrie takes on Lucas Pouille and Harriet Darts takes on Elise Mertens. NEXT-GEN WATCH After his match was postponed Monday due to rain, Alex de Minaur will be someone to watch for his win on the grass at Eastbourne. The 22-year-old is improving quickly to take on American youngster Sebastian Korda on Court 17. ORDER, SINGLES TUESDAY 29 JULY FROM 11AM UK TIME CENTER COURT (1:30 PM) Ashleigh Barty – Carla Suarez Navarro

Roger Federer – Adrian Mannarino

Aliaksandra Sasnovich v Serena Williams COURT NO. 1 (13.00) Tallon Greek track v Alexander Zverev

Angelique Kerber – Nina Stojanovic

Jan-Lennard Struff in Daniil Medvedev NR 2 COURT (11 hours) Daniel Evans v Feliciano Lopez

Diego Schwartzman – Benoit Paire

Francesca Jones v Coco Gauff

Lucas Pouille v Cameron Norrie

Alize Cornet v Bianca Andreescu It’s always exciting to play Wimbledon, says Federer NR 3 COURT (11 hours) Mihaela Buzarnescu – Venus Williams

Clara Tauson – Barbora Krejcikova

Fernando Verdasco – Grigor Dimitrov

Felix Auger-Aliassime v Thiago Monteiro COURT 12 (11am) Denis Shapovalov v Philipp Kohlschreiber

Christopher O’Connell v Gael Monfils

Nick Kyrgios – Ugo Humbert

Victoria Azarenka v Kateryna Kozlova

Belinda Bencic – Kaja Juvan COURT 18 (11am) Elise Mertens – Harriet Dart

Fabio Fognini v Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Kiki Bertens v Marta Kostyuk

Marin Cilic – Salvatore Caruso

Sam Querrey v Pablo Carreno Busta COURT 4 (11am) Tereza Martincova v Alison Riske

Varvara Gracheva v Petra Martic

Cristian Garin v Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Yasutaka Uchiyama v Carlos Alcaraz

Leylah Fernandez – Jelena Ostapenko COURT 5 (11am) Our Jabeur v Rebecca Peterson

Soonwoo Kwon vs Daniel Masur

Anna Blinkova v Timea Babos

Steve Johnson in Dennis Nova

Greet Minnen v Ajla Tomljanovic COURT 6 (11am) Zhizhen Zhang v Antoine Hoang

Jessica Pegula v Caroline Garcia

Sara Sorribes Tormo v Ana Konjuh

Lorenzo Sonego v Pedro Sousa COURT 7 (11am) Donna Vekic v Anastasia Potapova

Marie Bouzkova v Vera Zvonareva

Tennys Sandgren v Norbert Gombos

Emil Ruusuvuori v Marcos Giron

Katerina Siniakova v Yafan Wang COURT 8 (11am) Pierre-Hugues Herbert v Pablo Andujar

Oscar Otte against Arthur Rinderknech

Anastasija Sevastova – Zarina Diyas

Mikhail Kukushkin vs Alexander Bublik

Ellen Perez v Clara Burel COURT 9 (11am) Lin Zhu v Mona Barthel

Pablo Cuevas v Laslo Djere

Marco Trungeliti v Benjamin Bonzi

Olga Govortsova v Coco Vandeweghe COURT 10 (11am) Ann Li v Nadia Podoroska

Lloyd Harris v Ricardas Berankis

Marc Polmans – Yen-Hsun Lu

James Duckworth v Radu Albot COURT 11 (11am) Dusan Lajovic – Gilles Simon

Elena Vesnina v Martina Trevisan

Taylor Fritz v Brandon Nakashima

Daria Kasatkina v Patricia Maria Tig COURT 14 (11am) Karolina Pliskova – Tamara Zidansek

Liudmila Samsonova in Kaia Kanepas

Hubert Hurkacz – Lorenzo Musetti

Daniel Elahi Galan v Federico Coria COURT 15 (11am) Maria Sakkari v Arantxa Rus

Misaki Doi v Claire Liu

Richard Gasquet v Yuichi Sugita

Nao Hibino vs Bernarda Pera

Marketa Vondrousova v Anett Kontaveit COURT 16 (11am) Shelby Rogers v Samantha Stosur

Madison Brengle v Christina McHale

Andrea Petkovic – Jasmine Paolinic

Filip Krajinovic – Alex Bolt

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga v Mikael Ymer COURT 17 (11am) Sebastian Korda v Alex De Minaur

Egor Gerasimov and Jay Clarke

Juan Ignacio Londero – Gianluca Mager

Sorana Cirstea – Samantha Murray Sharan

Emma Raducanu v Vitalia Diatchenko Watch daily highlights from the evening on Eurosport 1, plus the men’s and women’s finals live on Eurosport 2. All coverage is also available to stream via eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app Wimbledon ‘Murray still a great champion’ – Wilander greets Brit after emotional victory 4 HOURS AGO Wimbledon Murray marks Wimbledon comeback with thrilling win over Basilashvili 5 HOURS AGO

