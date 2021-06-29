Seattle Pride Hockey Association Commits to Inclusion in the Pacific NW

The Seattle Pride Hockey Association, also known as SPHA, is a non-profit organization in Seattle that focuses on growing ice hockey through diversity and inclusion.

One of the league’s mottos is “Anyone over the age of 18 with an open mind and a taste for hockey is welcome.”

We spoke to co-founders Steven Thompson and Joey Gale earlier this month to find out more.

The SPHA currently has players in the Greater Seattle Hockey League (GSHL) which hosts tournaments and events in the Greater Seattle area.

Gale and Thompson explained the mission of the Seattle Pride Hockey Associations and how the idea first came about.

We decided to start this Seattle Hockey Association in early – or late 2018 – because as a new player myself started in November 2017 and I was incredibly nervous and scared not knowing what I was getting into. It was a very hyper-masculine sport, Thompson said.

And what would the dressing room environment look like? What would the players be like? Would they support me?” Thompson wondered.

But shortly after, Steven was… introducedto another ice hockey enthusiast, Joey Gale.

“I met Joey in late 2018, so about a year later, and I noticed his stick was wrapped in Pride tape. And so we started this conversation — why not start an organization that promotes diversity, equality, inclusion in the growth of the game, and that’s how the Seattle Pride Hockey Association was born in early 2019.

The SPHA also partners with the National Hockey League and now works with the Seattle Kraken to raise awareness and openness to hockey.

One of the reasons I think I decided to join this venture with Steven is because I was growing up as a kid, playing hockey growing up in Minnesota, and I often found, you know, just the lack of role models and heroes. to look up to, Gale said.

There are still no gay hockey players in the NHL. So when you look into this space, it’s like wishing there were people like you to identify with their role models or organizations that you just shared the same values ​​with. So one of the reasons I decided to start SPHA with Steven was to fulfill a childhood dream: to create an organization that represents me, who I am and the sport I love. Joey Gale

Thompson and Gale found the SPHA in 2019 and have seen it grow with so much support and so many sponsors.

Gale explained that when you think of pride, there are so many different ways you can parse the word, be it personal pride or their history of pride.

One of the things I’m most proud of is being thankful for many of the people who paved the way for us to do what we’re doing now. You look at the history of pride. In June we celebrate Pride Month…

I love Pride Month because I can celebrate it with all my friends on the street during a non-Covid time, you know we would all celebrate together as one and just that movement of being together and celebrating – what it means to love each other regardless of your background, I think it also means the most to be full of pride.

Thompson and Gale are also working to create more queer spaces and demonstratethe importance of normalizing those spaces for everyone, along with how allies can help without taking over the space.

When I talk to people, I often say we want to be inclusive, not exclusive, Thompson added. And some of the feedback we’ve gotten in our early days, why don’t you just create a gay organization that’s just for gays to play in or LGBT communities and that’s just completely against what we want to do.