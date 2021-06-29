



Lancaster 4-piece table tennis table in official size with 4 rackets and 6 balls



Lancaster 4-piece table tennis table in official size with 4 rackets and 6 balls $356.99 Was $479.99. You save $123.00 Sorry, this item is currently unavailable This item ships with our freight forwarders. Please read the freight shipping information before purchasing. Show your table tennis skills every day and every moment on this Lancaster 4-piece table tennis table. This officially sized indoor ping-pong table features a 0.625″ table top and 1.125″ side skirts for superior ball play. The folding design provides 2 separate table halves, allowing the table to be used in single player play mode or easily stored. The lockable wheels allow for smooth mobility, making storage a breeze. At the table you will receive 4 rackets and 6 ping pong balls, so hours of fun. Challenge your friends and family to a fun game of ping pong on the Lancaster 4-piece table tennis table. Manufacturer’s warranty: 90 days warranty

Part Number: T1354

Manufacturer’s warranty: 90 days warranty

1mm red and black rubber coating on paddles

5-layer concave Italian composite handle for better racket control

Inverted pips provide maximum spring action and surface area against the ball

a game breaks out

and wherever

The perfect 4-player set for anytime

Ping Pong Performance 4 Player Racket and Ball Set

Manufacturer’s warranty: Other (see description)

Part Number: TTT415_207P

Dimensions: 108 x 60 x 30 inches

4 performance rackets, 3 white three-star balls and 3 orange three-star balls

Color green

Assembly required

Corner guards on each side

Net and poles are included

2-inch, lockable wheels provide smooth mobility and make storage a breeze

0.625-inch table top and 1.125-inch aprons for superior support and playability

Official size table tennis table

Lancaster Official Size Folding Table Tennis Table

Playback mode allows single play for extra practice

Foldable design allows for easy space-saving storage





