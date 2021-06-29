Sports
TN Sprinter Joella Lloyd to Represent Antigua and Barbuda at Olympics
Tennessee sprinter Joella Lloyd will represent Antigua and Barbuda in the 100m sprint at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The National Olympic Committee of Antigua and Barbuda announced Monday that Lloyd has received the country’s universal placement.
The universality rule allows Olympic committees to enter one male and one female athlete into the Olympics, regardless of their time, if there are no athletes who meet the qualifying standard. Lloyd’s personal best time of 11.19 in the 100-meter dash is just 0.4 seconds below the qualifying standard of 11.15 set by World Athletics.
Lloyd, born in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, will become the first Vol, in any sport, to represent the country at the Olympics.
During her brief tenure at Tennessee, Lloyd, a freshman in the red shirt, was one of the most successful sprinters in the program’s history.
During the 2021 season, Lloyd equaled the all-time program record in the indoor 60-meter dash with a time of 7.15 seconds and broke the Lady Vol freshman record in the 100-meter dash at 11.19am. Both times are national records for Antigua and Barbuda.
Lloyd also won a conference title and was named a first-team All-American in the 60-meter indoor sprint. She became Tennessee’s first SEC champion in the event, finishing sixth at the NCAA Championships with a 7.23.
In the 100m sprint, Lloyd’s 11.19 is the fourth best in Lady Vols history. She will be only the third athlete in the program’s history to compete in the event at the Olympics, alongside Alice Annum in 1972 and Tianna Bartoletta, who competed in 2012 and 2016.
Lloyd joins Tennessee teammate Darryl Sullivan, who will represent Team USA at the Olympics in the high jump.
