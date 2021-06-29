Concord-Carlisle makes it two straight boys tennis state titles





The junior star, who trailed 4-5 (15-40) in the second set, took a brave 6-3, 7-5 victory in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd in the sweltering heat Monday at Duxbury High School . His win confirmed a 3-2 overall win for the Patriots (16-4), the 6 seeds from the North, as they captured their second straight Division 2 EMass boys tennis title. He’s the perfect tennis player, Concord-Carlisle coach Alex Spence said of Grace. To see him finish in the state finals, what a moment for him and the team. The Dragons (16-1), the top from the south, built a 2-1 lead over victories of Colby Hall (6-4, 6-0) over third singles and Brewster Pierce and Tucker Catalano (0-6, 6- 0, 6-4) at No. 1 doubles. Andrew Meyer and Chris Li triumphed, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 2 early on in doubles for the Patriots, then Alex Li defeated Jack Bettencourt, 6-1, 6-4, to tie the overall score. Fans were spread across all five matches, and they gradually gathered and gathered around the grand finale. Jake Berry reacted to the Dragons to tighten up the match, but Grace regrouped and got going when it mattered most. It was a tough end for senior captains Berry and Bettencourt, and the rest of the Dragons, who won the Patriot League regular season title, the Patriot Cup and the Division 2 South title en route to a final showdown. The Dragons put together another strong effort, but the Patriots just found their way in the closing moments. We are what we are, said Duxbury coach John Bunar. We were at our best today and it wasn’t good enough. Division 3 State Weston 4, Dover Sherborn 1 The host Wildcats (16-0) moved one step closer to their fourth straight state title, crossing past DS (18-1) in an afternoon semifinal with temperatures continuing into the 90s. Weston swept all three singles matches, including freshman Max Ding at No. 1 with a 6-1, 6-4 win over senior Dan Pomahac. I’m just trying to stay tough and do my best shots and grind, Ding said. In the second singles, junior Benny Gilligan rode to a 6-3, 6-0 win while his older brother, Jacob, a tennis alumnus from Weston, tuned part of the match via FaceTime from Israel. It certainly made for a bit of pressure, but it was cool to hear, Gilligan said. Sophomore Gauthier Bodet won on the third basehit 6-2, 6-2. Magnus Starrett and Noah Gilligan Jacob and Benny’s brother won the second double for the Wildcats. The Raiders earned their lone point in the first doubles with a 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 victory thanks to Ben Churney and Cole Hadar. Weston will face Central Champion Hopedale on Wednesday. Jake Levin was reporting from Weston.

