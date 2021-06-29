More sports facility upgrades for Canberra





Thirteen community sports groups in the ACT will share $214,857 to fund improvements to local sports facilities, including new lighting, better storage, the purchase of specialized equipment and other upgrades. As these organizations continue to feel the impact of COVID-19 and the community gradually returns to serious sports, it is vital that we support our community sports groups to deliver a great game for all. Sport plays an important role in keeping Canberrans fit, healthy and happy. The ACT government is pleased to be able to fund this important infrastructure. Organizations that receive funding include: Ainslie Tennis Club for an LED lighting upgrade ($4,000).

Turner Tennis Club for LED lighting upgrade ($30,000).

The Pines Tennis Club for an installation of LED lighting on the hotshot courts ($10,000).

Driving for the disabled from the ACT for a new driving surface installation ($51,157).

Canberra One Gear Society for building a family-friendly mountain bike trial at Cotter Pines ($25,000).

Kambah Tennis Club for LED lighting upgrade ($28,000).

Corroboree Little Athletics Club for storage improvements at Dickson Oval ($2,900).

Flinders Tennis Club for an LED lighting upgrade ($19,400).

Canberra National Pistol Club for the purchase of a new target changer/returner ($7,800).

ACT Football Federation for the installation of a bottle refill station at the Hawker Football Complex ($6,600).

Tennis ACT for the installation of a book-a-court system at O’Connor Tennis Club ($15,000).

Table Tennis ACT for the installation of a new ventilation system at the Kingston Table Tennis Center ($10,000).

Hurricanes Softball Club for storage improvements at Hawker Softball Center ($5,000). This is the second round of the Capital Assistance Program following the success of the first round awarded in September 2020. The next funding round will open around September 2021. Quotes attributable to Chris Johnston, the president of the O’Connor Tennis Club: “As a small community club, we find it challenging to fund capital upgrades. This grant allows us to provide a better experience for our members while preserving the longer-term financial viability of our club and its future. We are very grateful for receiving this grant.” Quotes attributable to Matthew Watson, Executive General Manager, Pegasus Riding for the Disabled: “Pegasus is very grateful for receiving financial support through the Sport and Recreation Capital Assistance Program for the installation of our new indoor arena surface. “This funding will ensure that Pegasus can continue to deliver first-class programs and services to people with disabilities in Canberra and the local region. “Pegasus is proud of our services and the support from Sports and Recreation is an integral part of the organization to continue delivering quality programs for years to come.” /public release. This material is from the original organization and may be of time, edited for clarity, style and length. View full here

