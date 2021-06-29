Bryce Harper back in Phillies lineup, Jean Segura is very close





After a one-game absence, Bryce Harper is back in the Phillies lineup for Monday night’s game in Cincinnati. Harper will clean up against lefty Wade Miley. Catcher JT Realmuto is not in the starting lineup, he is just resting, but is available for duty later in the game. Harper missed Sunday’s series finale in New York after taking a left calf throw the day before. The Phillies are in Cincinnati for just one day before returning home Tuesday night for a six-game homestand against the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres. The Phils attack could get a boost on Tuesday night as Jean Segura lines up to get off the injured list if he passes a pregame evaluation. He has been out since June 16 due to a groin injury. Segura is having a strong season, hitting .332 with a .845 OPS, 12 doubles, three homeruns and 20 RBI’s in 49 games. He has been to IL twice with leg injuries. It is possible that shortstop Didi Gregorius could be activated sometime during the homestand, which lasts until Sunday. He will be evaluated in Philadelphia on Tuesday and is likely to play a few more minor league games before being reevaluated mid-week. He has been out since May 13 with a bone bruise/inflammation in his right elbow. Here’s the Phillies lineup for Monday night’s makeup contest in Cincinnati: Odubel Herrera CF Rhys Hoskins 1B Andrew McCutchen LF Bryce Harper RF Alec Bohm 3B Luke Williams 2B Ronald Torreyes SS Andrew Knapp C Spencer Howard P Howard makes his first start since June 14 and his first appearance since throwing 53 pitches in 1 1/3 inning of relief eight days ago in San Francisco. Joe Girardi announced his rotation through Saturday. Vince Velasquez, Aaron Nola and Zach Eflin pitch against the Marlins on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Zack Wheeler and Matt Moore will start against San Diego on Friday and Saturday. Sunday entree is TBA. Subscribe to Phillies Talk:Apple Podcasts|Google Play|Spotify|stitcher|art19|Watch on YouTube

