Kohli leads, as does Dhawan as two-team cricket puts more talent on the pitch

Concurrent tours may be the only indicators for the national selectors of how the fringe players they have tracked in the past are progressing

In 1998, cricket was first introduced at the Commonwealth Games, in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. All other things being equal, India would have been as serious a contender as any of the other competing teams, all of which were formidable as cricket was largely a Commonwealth sport at the time. Key in the work was the prestigious annual Sahara Friendship Cup, held simultaneously between India and Pakistan in Toronto.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India was playing with how to balance the two squads, a dictation came from the Indian Olympic Association. The highest body wanted the best team to be chosen for the Commonwealth Games. Asked to define the best team, IOA president Suresh Kalmadi had his answer: the team that Sachin Tendulkar has.

So it was that Tendulkar traveled to Kuala Lumpur, along with Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and Robin Singh, as part of the Ajay Jadejas team. With only the four-team Group B topper reaching the semi-finals, Australia at full strength earned that right and swept India aside.

The BCCI rushed out Tendulkar and Jadeja at the end of that failed campaign to support Mohammad Azharuddins, clearly operating without many of his key personnel. The two batsmen rejoined the eleven for the fifth and final ODI, with Pakistan already finishing the series 3-1, and even Tendulkar’s meticulous 77 couldn’t stop the Indians from going down 1-4.

Indian cricket then had hardly the depth to which it can now fall back. Several players forced into one side or the other barely represented the country anymore, a clear indication that it was only the circumstances that made an international cap possible.

Nearly 23 years later, India is in the lofty, enviable position of putting out two nearly equally strong international teams, in different parts of the world and in different formats. While Virat Kohlis Test side is on a short break before being reassembled to tighten preparations for a five-Test series in England starting on August 4, Shikhar Dhawan on Monday led a 20-strong contingent on a four-week run. journey through Sri Lanka, where they will play three one-day players and as many Twenty20 Internationals.

A faceoff with limited overs between Kohlis side and Dhawans outfit should make for interesting viewing experiences, however much in the realm of fantasy. This is despite the fact that there has not even been a symbolic attempt at an equitable distribution of talent, unlike the exercise undertaken in 1998. If that doesn’t show the power and depth of Indian cricket, nothing else will.

Rahul Dravid, who made his first foray as a senior international coach, emphasized in Mumbai on Sunday that simultaneous tours of this nature were a short-term need for Indian cricket in view of the pandemic. Perhaps it’s not so short-term after all, especially in the near future when teams are required to make an effort upon arrival in a new country, and players find the pressures of extended life in bio-safe bubbles increasingly mentally exhausting.

With the A-team program having to come to a shocking halt due to the spread of the coronavirus and India’s domestic cricket in a sort of uncertainty, these simultaneous tours may be the only indicators for the national selectors of how the fringe players they have got. that have been followed in the past are progressing. Granted, not all countries will be happy at the prospect of visiting an Indian team minus Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, but for every England or Australia that looks suspicious, a Zimbabwe, an Ireland or even a New Zealand will not pass up the opportunity to see such exciting stars as Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal in action.

Having two teams playing international cricket at the same time is, of course, far from ideal for broadcasters training their programming and hype around the universal big names. However, they will also realize, especially in these financially challenging times for all newcomers, that it is not such a terrible bargain after all.

Hostboards will be delighted to invite any Indian international side as they know the star power of the playgroup, not to mention the excellent skills they bring with them. In those countries where restrictions have been lifted a bit, Indians will easily seat the necessary bums to fill stadiums, which, coupled with even slightly more than modest revenues from television and sponsorship rights, is a windfall for several cricket boards whose ominous view of the Indian cricket structure is not just limited to the extraordinary talent pool.

The strength of the Dhawan helmeted team can only be measured by numbers. The skipper and his deputy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have each played over 100 ODIs, while Hardik, Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav each have over 50 caps in the 50-over game. Only five of the 20-man squad have yet to play an international; if Sri Lanka, currently being wringered in England, expects a second-rate side, they are in for a rough shock.

The purists may view two Indian teams competing simultaneously on the world stage as a dilution of the concept of international cricket, but in these extraordinary times it is difficult to get stuck in traditional thought processes that may have since become obsolete. Too much of a good thing could kill the goose that lays the golden eggs, agreed, but if simultaneous tours became less of an exception, it’s the duty of the highest buyer in the BCCI to make sure there isn’t too much, just as there is also not too little. In any case, such innovations are essential if India is to continue to build on the tremendous progress made through their structured development processes in recent years.