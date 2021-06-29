Football prep: Capital coach Jon Carpenter resigns, cites grievances with school board | american football

Jon Carpenter certainly has fond memories of his 11 seasons at the helm of the Capital High School football program.
He also has a lot of bitterness. And in Jon Carpenter’s fashion, he was equally candid about both when he spoke of his decision to retire on Monday.
Carpenter has left his position as Cougars coach after turning 92-33 since he took over in 2010. That includes a state championship and undefeated season in 2014 and six consecutive Class AAA semifinals (2013-2018).
Sources told the Gazette-Mail that assistant coach Mark Mason will be recommended to the Kanawha County Board of Education to become Cougars’ next head coach. Capital Athletic director Kyle Root declined to comment.
On Monday, Carpenter reflected briefly on the success on the field, significantly on the community’s relationships and togetherness and especially on the battles he waged against the school board over the school’s lack of a home field and other alleged disrespect.
It’s those things along with family obligations that Carpenter said have soured him to the point of dismissal.
You’ll never see me at another football game again, said Carpenter. There is a lot of bitterness, a lot of hurt feelings. This is not something I decided to do because I didn’t like football anymore.
I think that’s best for the kids. The only thing going through the adoption process is that when you love something and you can’t take care of it, it’s best to give it to someone who can. It’s the classic Star Wars story the Death Star [the Kanawha County Board] downtown makes the decisions and I wasn’t ready for downtown life.
Topping the list of Carpenters’ grievances were ongoing problems with the school’s home location, Laidley Field at the University of Charleston Stadium, which also serves as the home ground for the UC football team. An increase in the excess tax rate was voted on in November 2018 and passed by residents of Kanawha County, and with the new revenue, the county council approved new synthetic turf pitches in the other seven high schools, with Capital being the foreign school.
The problem was compounded in 2018 when work on Laidley Field fell behind schedule, forcing Capital to look for other facilities to practice. With scheduling conflicts and damage from a June 2019 tornado, Carpenter estimated that his teams have canceled or shortened more than 50 practices in the past few seasons alone, not to mention economic and school pride problems associated with the shared stadium.
In the past three years we have had over 50 training days that were cut short or missed, I could never go to another one [West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission] meeting where they tell you about security and integrity and things like that, Carpenter said. Capital, Horace Mann [Middle School], Brick wall [Jackson Middle School] and the league of youth football in Charleston are the only programs in the county that were not given concession stand money to keep. In 30 years that will be two million dollars. I couldn’t handle that. It’s too much to swallow.
You watch the most legendary football programs in state history. Capital, Charleston High and Stonewall Jackson should be on the list, right? Next time you go [to Laidley Field], show me where there is anywhere that recognizes that they have even won state championships. I want my children to be as proud of themselves as anyone else. It’s unimaginable to think that this continues.
Carpenter also pointed out what he saw as different standards in terms of players eligible for transfers at his school compared to others. He also pointed to an incident in 2017 in which four Cougars were ineligible for a quarterfinal playoff game against University after participating in an all-star youth game at Poca.
This senior class I had just completed were some of the best kids I’ve ever had, said Carpenter. I’ve worked to get them here in Capital, most of them as ninth graders, and then some of those ninth graders don’t qualify because someone gives them St. Albans helmets and puts them in a pick up game somewhere. Those kids have to sit outside for the rest of the year and nobody else gets hurt.
You have to vote downtown to get a deal and unfortunately this school doesn’t have one.
On the other side of what Carpenter called a bittersweet departure, he praised the community and former chief executive Clinton Giles, who hired him in 2010.
I always thought it was funny that a guy from Cabin Creek was part of that, said Carpenter. The community was a plus, and for Clinton Giles it was probably the craziest thing he did, pick a guy from Cabin Creek to coach at Capital High. Everyone gives you the cliche, it’s a family, everyone says that, but I know I’m a little different than most. We weren’t as disciplined as most, but we had fun and it worked.
I can’t tell you how many games we won, but I can tell you a lot of fun stories.
It’s those stories and memories that Carpenter will take with him when he leaves the program and takes on a bigger role at home, where he has two adopted daughters, Destiny and Lucy, and a wife, Leslie.
I’ve spent most of my adult life trying to emulate Steve Spurrier and Dick Whitman, and I have to go home to emulate my own father, Carpenter said.
While he added that his home life was definitely a positive factor in his decision, he said the negatives that have come, especially in the past four years, will stick with him.
The first paycheck from over there said, “Where all the kids come first, and I assumed they did,” said Carpenter. And then I got the job where those kids don’t come first and it was a constant fight.
I can’t make sure those kids have a fair chance, and after four years there’s only so much you can handle.