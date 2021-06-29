Sports
Obituary: Noel Veitch a popular teacher and member of the cricket club
John Bisset/Stuff
Star Cricket Club life member Noel Veitch with youngest club member Oscar Elliotte, 8, also his grandson, in 2020.
Noel Veitch is remembered for his many years of membership in Timarus Star Cricket Club and his popularity as an elementary school teacher and deputy principal for 43 years.
Veitch, known to his cricket friends as Veitchie, passed away unexpectedly on June 24 at the age of 73, having just watched New Zealand’s win against India in the cricket World Test Championship.
Star Cricket Club junior cricket coach Julian Blanchard said Veitch joined the club in 1960.
He captained the team that won the Third Division competition in 1963-1964 and the teams that won the Tweedy Cup in the 1970s. His roles in the club were player, captain, administrator and life member.
The cricket enthusiast taught the next generation and continued to play into the 1990s, ranking in the top 25 batting, bowling and fielding figures, Blanchard said.
In his later years, Noel was immensely proud to watch his grandchildren take up cricket, Blanchard said.
Star Cricket Club president Phil McGregor said Veitch was the ultimate club member.
[He was] loyal, dedicated and competitive a great innings, rest in peace.
Timaru South School teacher Donna White said she worked with Veitch for 15 years, at the school he attended as a child.
My best memories of Noel were school camps and Top Schools. Noel was in his element at these events, White said.
She said the camps were full of laughter, and he let the kids be kids.
[They were] swimming in the rivers, eel, breaking through scrub and scrub to get to the cross at the top of the hill at Lindisfarne Camp and then on the other side make an open fire and cook sausages with a stick.
The children’s personalities would shine through and so would Noels, a bushman at heart.
White said Noel had his own way of doing things, but always wanted the best for the kids.
Veitch also worked at Timaru Main School and Waimataitai before joining Timaru South School in 1994.
His children Vickie Elliotte and Deborah Absolom said their father was a devoted father until the grandchildren came, and then they became the apple of his eye.
He had a way of making kids feel like the most important thing in the world, Elliotte said.
The sisters remembered their Christmas vacation at Glendhu Bay, Wanaka, as a mix of skiing, boating, fishing, and sports.
He tried to teach the girls cricket but instead coached their netball team at Craighead Diocesan School for three years.
A family story is that Veitch met his wife Lynne when he accidentally dropped a sweatshirt in front of her house while driving by.
Reuniting the clothes with the owner was how the then 13- and 14-year-olds first met. They got married and separated 30 years later.
Elliotte said one of her father’s achievements was to cycle through Europe with some friends a year after he retired and then again around Australia about five years ago.
He loved to travel and talked about it often, she said.
Both daughters eventually became teachers, Elliotte teaches in Beaconsfield and Absolom has retired from teaching to help with her husband’s business.
Building relationships with the kids was what impressed Veitch on his daughters when they were in class.
The sisters say the saddest thing about losing their father is that he won’t have more time to spend with the five grandchildren he adored.
A funeral service for Veitch will be held at Sopheze On The Bay, Caroline Bay, Timaru, on July 1, at 1:30 PM, followed by a private cremation.
