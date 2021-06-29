Northern Nash’s Harrington advances to semi-finals, finishes fourth in state tennis | Local sports

Chloe Harrington was one step away from the state championship game.
The Northern Nash girls tennis player made it to the state semifinals, finishing fourth in the NCHSAA Class 3-A state tennis tournament last weekend. The two-day event was held at the Burlington Tennis Center.
Harrington, the Knights’ top singles player, finished the season with a 17-2 ‘record’.
She qualified for the second state game of her career after finishing second in the 3-A Regional, where she won three straight games in straight sets to reach the championship round.
At the State Meet, the junior won her opening round match, 6-2, 6-3 against AC Reynolds Reilly Perry. Then Harrington took another outright victory, this one in the quarterfinals over East Chapel Hills Clara Mast.
In the semifinals, Harrington fell 6-0, 6-0 to Charlotte Catholics Maggie Gehrig. Gehrig won the state title with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Robinson Highs Madison Hill.
Wrestling held its state championships this weekend and a few local wrestlers finished third.
Tarboro Highs Brice Browning won the Class 1-A 145-pound third-place match with a 14-5 key decision over Mount Airys Franklin Bennett.
Browning, who finished the season 19-1, lost his only game in the semifinals. Browning took a quarterfinal win via pin in 1:39 over Thomas Jefferson’s Nathan Halliday.
In Class 3-A, Northern Nashs Garrett Williamson (20-2) won his 132lb first round match via an 11-9 decision over North Buncombes Maykol Santi to reach the quarterfinals. Williams lost there.
Southern Nash’s Terrence Raspberry won the third place 285lb contest over Southeastern Guilfords Alex McCalop.
Also for the Firebirds, Nashs lost Luke Coble (170lbs) and Jadel Davis (182lbs) each in the first round.
