Ash Barty and Nick Kyrgios headline Australian tennis team’s record for Tokyo Olympics

The Australian Olympic team has announced a record 11 tennis players for the Tokyo Games, including players like Ash Barty and Nick Kyrgios.

A testament to the strength of Australian tennis, the team is the largest Australia has ever sent to the Olympics, having sent ten to both Sydney 2000 and Rio 2016.

The headliner and arguably a big chance at a gold medal is Ash Barty, the world number one.

The tournament will be Barty’s Olympic debut, one of eight tennis debutants on the team.

Barty becomes Australia’s first Australian tennis player and she looks forward to creating her own legacy.

I think making your first Olympic team especially as an Australian we have such a rich history and the Olympics is something I have always dreamed of and of course super excited to go out and represent the green and gold with the rest of the team, said Bartje.

It’s a huge unified team and I can’t wait to be a part of it.

Competing in Olympics is always a dream, as young children you aspire to it, and I think we have so many iconic legends in Australian sport who have paved the way for us.

“Now that I have the opportunity to create my own legacy, my own guide to young people coming through is really exciting.”

Barty will play in both singles and doubles, along with Storm Sanders from Western Australia.

I am excited to play both singles and doubles. Every chance you get to wear green and gold, I wanted to grab it with both hands,” said Barty.

“I’m fit, I’m healthy, I’m looking forward to playing doubles with Storm, she’s a childhood friend of mine and we’ve played a lot together since we were young.

“So to be able to make this dream come true with her is really special.

Another debutant is Alex de Minaur, who recently reached his highest ranking ever and rose to number 15 in the world.

The 22-year-old says it has always been a dream to represent his country at an Olympics.

It has always been a dream of mine to represent Australia at the Olympics, it’s an incredibly special feeling, said De Minaur.

I think we have a great tennis team, both men and women.

“Hopefully we can get out there and go deep and that’s what we’re going to try and do. We have a great camaraderie and we are going to push each other to do well.

The preparation, the anticipation brings a higher level of intensity and of course passion.

“Playing for your country, it will always be very special, it will be great.

“I can’t wait to join all the other incredible athletes from Australia and hopefully represent Australia and make Australia proud.

For John Millman and John Peers, Tokyo will be their second Olympic Games, having both played in Rio in 2016.

However, the most experienced player on the team is Sam Stosur. Tokyo will be her fifth Olympic Games after her debut in Athens 2004.

Stosur goes on to become one of the most decorated female Australian Olympians of all time, with only two women having represented the team at more Games than her five.

Mary Hanna (equestrian) and Jian Fang Lay (table tennis) will both participate in their sixth Games in Tokyo.

Speaking of her roster, Stosur still didn’t believe she was playing well enough tennis at this point in her career to qualify for the team.

It’s super special to be able to represent your country at one Olympics, let alone five, Stosur said.

“I can’t believe I’m still going at this point, but luckily I was able to go ahead and get between London and Tokyo, which I never thought would be on the map.

To be part of a wider Australian team, that’s just another level of representation and there are so many great, fantastic athletes on the team every year.

In elementary school, we did a time capsule thing. I went to the school for the first year it opened, and I wrote there that I wanted to win a Grand Slam, be number one in the world and go to an Olympics.

“To have done two out of three, thinking that when I was nine or ten years old, who would have thought, something incredible.

Another Tokyo debutant is 26-year-old Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios has made clear his love of playing in team environments and has excelled in previous tournaments for Australia in the Davis Cup. There is no doubt that the Olympics will bring out the best in him.

Ajla Tomljanovic will also represent Australia at the Games for the first time.

The 28-year-old spoke to Sports news during the summer of 2020 about how the Olympics were a goal for her to move forward.

“The Olympics this year is a very big goal of mine to make it and go,” said Tomljanovic.

“It would be something I would never forget. Now that I can qualify I’m really excited about it.”

James Duckworth, Luke Saville, Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders also make their Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Alicia Molik will lead the women’s team, while Jaymon Crabb will lead the men.

Ian Chesterman, Australian Olympic Team’s Chef de Mission for Tokyo, was convinced that the team is one that can generate great success in Japan.

It’s fantastic to announce our biggest Australian Olympic tennis team ever, said Chesterman.

Over the years, many of our Australian tennis players have seized the opportunity to represent their country at an Olympic Games.

“Now these 11 players contribute to that story. It is a highly qualified team that has a real opportunity to add to Australia’s Olympic history.

In particular, I would like to congratulate Sam Stosur on becoming Australia’s first tennis player to reach five Olympic Games.

“She joins a select group of athletes selected in five Australian Olympic teams. It is a remarkable achievement to create a career that stretches from Athens in 2004 to Tokyo in 2021.”

Barty, de Minaur, Millman and Stosur are the four athletes who will compete in both singles and doubles.

Kyrgios, Duckworth and Tomljanovic will only play in singles, while Peers, Saville, Sanders and Perez will only play in doubles.

The double pairs are the Minaur-Peers, Millman-Saville, Barty-Sanders and Stosur-Perez.

Australian Olympic Tennis Team for Tokyo

Ash Barty – Single, Double

Alex de Minaur – Single, Double

James Duckworth – Singles

Nick Kyrgios – Singles

John Millman – Singles, Doubles

John Peers -Doubles

Ellen Perez – Double

Storm Sanders -Doubles

Luke Saville -Doubles

Samantha Stosur – Single, Double

Ajla Tomljanovic – Singles