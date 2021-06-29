X Games returns to their roots in three Southern California locations, albeit without fans in the stands

SAN DIEGO — The X Games are going back to their roots. Like, dude, all the way back to backyards, even.

After taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the X Games will be held at three Southern California locations from July 14-18. Fans are not allowed in.

The Slayground, a private property owned by seven-time X Games medalist Axell Hodges in Ramona, northeast of San Diego, hosts Moto X Best Trick, Best Whip, Freestyle, QuarterPipe High Air and a new 110s racing discipline.

The Dreamyard, which takes up Pat Casey’s entire backyard in Riverside, hosts BMX Park, Dave Mirra’s Park Best Trick and BMX Dirt competitions.

BMX Street and Skateboard Street, Park, Vert, Vert Best Trick and Street Best Trick competitions are held at the CA Training Facility, located on an industrial park in Vista in northern San Diego County. The CATF is the first and only high-quality training center developed for skateboarding and has large concrete street and park tracks.

Among the invited athletes are Sky Brown, Paul Rodriguez, Leticia Bufoni, Dennis Enarson and Jackson Strong.

Casey, a two-time X Games medalist, has been building his trail for a few years now, with help from sponsor Monster Energy, and has just filmed his fourth Monster video there.

“During the quarantine and all this coronavirus, X Games had nowhere to go and since I already have the facility, they called me and checked if I was interested in keeping X Games running, and yes, I was definitely interested,” Casey said. the telephone.

“That’s insane. Like that was never a thought to begin with, but it’s amazing,” said 27-year-old Casey.

He said the organizers will renew and upgrade his track to level the playing field a bit so that Casey doesn’t have a home advantage.

Casey, 27, said he bought his house on an acre of land when he was 18, with competition earnings and sponsorship money.

“I wanted to buy my own house instead of just spending money on cars or whatever, and I wanted to build the backyard,” he said.

He could never have imagined that the X Games would use his backyard or Hodges’ grounds.

“I just built my course for myself and how I think it would be best,” Casey said. “It’s kind of evolved over the years. I have a backyard, I don’t know why other riders don’t always do it, but doing us has created a kind of platform to make this happen and the X Games is coming to us and keep going. It’s really cool.”

Hodges, 24, said it’s “pretty wild” that the X Games have come to him.

He remembers being a kid watching Travis Pastrana do a double backflip “and all the crazy stuff he did. It was so fun to see what a little kid was like.”

And now he will host the X Games.

“I didn’t see this one coming,” he said.

Hodges lives in Escondido and his Slayground occupies 15 acres of his 40 acre property in the hills outside Ramona. He is also sponsored by Monster.

“I saved up so I can ride my dirt bike wherever I want every day,” he said.

Hodges bought the property a year ago, put a well in it and started building jumps. It’s a full compound with steep turns, quarter pipes, kicker ramps, wall rides, manual pads and huge dirt jumps.

After X Games, he will build a warehouse with a shop and an apartment. Eventually he wants to build a house there and then the Slayground is really in his backyard.

The third and final episode of Hodges’ Slayground video part-series was filmed entirely at the compound.

“Everyone will be excited. We haven’t had an event in a while, so it’s a good place to start over,” Hodges said.

ESPN knew producing an entire X Games would be challenging, said Tim Reed, vice president of programming and acquisitions. But after releasing X Games Aspen without fans, it knew there were “some viable, impactful and fun alternatives” in the permanent facilities created by athletes, he said.

“These facilities are world-class and the athletes have had more training than they would normally do for an X Games event, so I expect great performances and tricks that have never been done before,” said Reed.