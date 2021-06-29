Sports
X Games returns to their roots in three Southern California locations, albeit without fans in the stands
SAN DIEGO — The X Games are going back to their roots. Like, dude, all the way back to backyards, even.
After taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the X Games will be held at three Southern California locations from July 14-18. Fans are not allowed in.
The Slayground, a private property owned by seven-time X Games medalist Axell Hodges in Ramona, northeast of San Diego, hosts Moto X Best Trick, Best Whip, Freestyle, QuarterPipe High Air and a new 110s racing discipline.
The Dreamyard, which takes up Pat Casey’s entire backyard in Riverside, hosts BMX Park, Dave Mirra’s Park Best Trick and BMX Dirt competitions.
BMX Street and Skateboard Street, Park, Vert, Vert Best Trick and Street Best Trick competitions are held at the CA Training Facility, located on an industrial park in Vista in northern San Diego County. The CATF is the first and only high-quality training center developed for skateboarding and has large concrete street and park tracks.
Among the invited athletes are Sky Brown, Paul Rodriguez, Leticia Bufoni, Dennis Enarson and Jackson Strong.
Casey, a two-time X Games medalist, has been building his trail for a few years now, with help from sponsor Monster Energy, and has just filmed his fourth Monster video there.
“During the quarantine and all this coronavirus, X Games had nowhere to go and since I already have the facility, they called me and checked if I was interested in keeping X Games running, and yes, I was definitely interested,” Casey said. the telephone.
“That’s insane. Like that was never a thought to begin with, but it’s amazing,” said 27-year-old Casey.
He said the organizers will renew and upgrade his track to level the playing field a bit so that Casey doesn’t have a home advantage.
Casey, 27, said he bought his house on an acre of land when he was 18, with competition earnings and sponsorship money.
“I wanted to buy my own house instead of just spending money on cars or whatever, and I wanted to build the backyard,” he said.
He could never have imagined that the X Games would use his backyard or Hodges’ grounds.
“I just built my course for myself and how I think it would be best,” Casey said. “It’s kind of evolved over the years. I have a backyard, I don’t know why other riders don’t always do it, but doing us has created a kind of platform to make this happen and the X Games is coming to us and keep going. It’s really cool.”
Hodges, 24, said it’s “pretty wild” that the X Games have come to him.
He remembers being a kid watching Travis Pastrana do a double backflip “and all the crazy stuff he did. It was so fun to see what a little kid was like.”
And now he will host the X Games.
“I didn’t see this one coming,” he said.
Hodges lives in Escondido and his Slayground occupies 15 acres of his 40 acre property in the hills outside Ramona. He is also sponsored by Monster.
“I saved up so I can ride my dirt bike wherever I want every day,” he said.
Hodges bought the property a year ago, put a well in it and started building jumps. It’s a full compound with steep turns, quarter pipes, kicker ramps, wall rides, manual pads and huge dirt jumps.
After X Games, he will build a warehouse with a shop and an apartment. Eventually he wants to build a house there and then the Slayground is really in his backyard.
The third and final episode of Hodges’ Slayground video part-series was filmed entirely at the compound.
“Everyone will be excited. We haven’t had an event in a while, so it’s a good place to start over,” Hodges said.
ESPN knew producing an entire X Games would be challenging, said Tim Reed, vice president of programming and acquisitions. But after releasing X Games Aspen without fans, it knew there were “some viable, impactful and fun alternatives” in the permanent facilities created by athletes, he said.
“These facilities are world-class and the athletes have had more training than they would normally do for an X Games event, so I expect great performances and tricks that have never been done before,” said Reed.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/story/_/id/31727124/x-games-set-return-their-roots-three-southern-california-sites-albeit-fans-stands
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]