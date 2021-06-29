Micah McClendon paralyzed by football gear, still part of program

CHAPEL HILL Micah McClendon sat in the midfield of Murrey E. Holton Memorial Field in Forrest High, as the wind blew around him on a spring day.

He grinned as he answered question after question about his past and his future. And while the past holds a poignant place in his future, he remains convinced that this football field, where his life changed forever, will continue to play a major role in his life.

McClendon, the youngest of four brothers to play football for the Rockets, is in a motorized wheelchair that he has mastered since becoming paralyzed during the 2020 high school football season from a defensive blow that coaches and family members describe as a freak football accident.

“It was going to be a good hit,” McClendon said. “I think I just misplaced my head when he came down with the ball. I thought it would be a good hit. I came with all my strength.”

McClendon, who will start high school in the fall, will be the 2021 recipient of the Kaia Jergenson Courage Award, which was announced at the Middle Tennessee High School Sports Awards presented Monday by Farm Bureau Health Plans of Tennessee.

McClendon fractured his C-4 vertebrae and fractured his C-5. He is paralyzed from about the chest down.

“Doctors have told me this is how I’m going to live my life,” McClendon said. “I’m looking forward to it as I start making as much progress every day as I can to do the best I can for myself.”

McClendon said he is not giving up football. He wants to help the team this fall, perhaps in some sort of coaching role.

“He has a bright future ahead of him,” said Forrest football coach Eli Stephenson. “He will be part of our team as long as he wants to be here.

“He will support his (teammates) here. He is very smart and intelligent. I am looking forward to getting him here.”

COURAGE AWARD 2020:Upperman Basketball Players Who Survived Tornado to Receive Courage Award at Tennessean Sports Awards

COURAGE AWARD 2019:Courage Award winner Jefferey Cox ‘a normal kid’ despite paralysis from football tackle

What happened

It was September 11, and Forrest’s return home on the night of the accident. The school honored first responders and crowned its homecoming queen. But it was the tackle that overshadowed the night. It came late in the fourth quarter in a 35-14 loss to Moore County.

“They threw a little hitch,” Stephenson said. “It was a little high and (the receiver) went up and caught it and (McClendon) punched him in the back. It was a routine game.

“Now I watch football and see the same game all the time. And they get up every time. It was just one of those things.”

SPORT PRICES:‘Servant, Mentor, Leader’ Maurice Fitzgerald Named Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

McClendon was a starting defensive back for the Rockets as a sophomore. He even started two games in his freshman year.

“I’ve never been knocked out of my life until that night,” said Laura McClendon, Micah’s mother. “My life has been very different since then. I live a different life. I look at things very differently. I certainly don’t take anything for granted.”

Stephenson said he has repeated the hit over and over. Every time he’s on the field, he thinks of McClendon.

“Every time I step on this field, I think about that game,” he said. “You think about it and you think about what I could have done differently.”

the rehab clinic

McClendon had surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He spent 45 days there before being transferred to Atlanta, where he rehabilitated at Shepherd Center, a medical facility specializing in spinal cord and brain injury recovery.

“Looking back seven months later, I didn’t think I would be where I am today,” he said. “I was in bed for 75 days. It was tough.

“Now I just want to show people that you can do whatever you want. It does not matter.’

His arms, he said, are getting stronger through therapy.

His three older brothers are all former high school standout athletes. Tyler McClendon won a state wrestling championship in 2014. was a semifinalist of Mr. football.

And Micah was next in line.

“We wouldn’t know any other life,” Laura said. “When you’re an athlete, you have something in you that puts you aside. You know the risk, but you’re willing to take the risk. As a parent of athletes, there’s nothing more beautiful to see them perform. We don’t take anything negative from it.”

Reach Tom Kreager at 615-259-8089 or [email protected] and on Twitter @Kreager.