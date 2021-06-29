NHL trade rumors; Stanley Cup Final; Thinking of ‘Pasta’

We have tons of NHL trade rumours, but before we get started with the latest edition of the Boston Hockey Now Daily links, we’d like to once again extend our deepest condolences to Boston Bruins star forward David Pastrnak on the death of his son Viggo. Thought of your Pasta!

Speaking of the Boston Bruins, earlier this month, team president Cam Neely made it very clear what the Bruins’ main goal is this offseason. Could the Chicago Blackhawks be a dance partner for the B’s in the NHL trading market?

So who do you like in the Stanley Cup final? The Montreal Canadiens or the Tampa Bay Lightning? My prediction is below!

Former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara is a national hero in Slovakia.

Some reading for you in the BHN Daily!

Boston Bruins

Cam Neely and the Bruins want a large and mobile left defender in the NHL trading market. In my latest Off The Record for the National Hockey Now, I have a league source telling me that the 6-foot-6, 235-pound left-shot Blackhawks rearguard Nikita Zadorov is available. The only problem is that the RFA is asking a lot in its next contract. Are the Bruins a match? (Boston Hockey Now)

My partner-in-crime, Joe Haggerty, answers many burning Boston Bruins questions for the off-season in his latest Hagg Bag! (Boston Hockey Now)

A little late posting this but a great montage of Trent Frederic and what a verbal and physical presence he can be on the ice.

Yes! Here we go! The best of Freddy – and his father – ensure your viewing pleasure.#BehindTheB | #NHLBrown pic.twitter.com/4jRkHeLpig — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 25, 2021

Stanley Cup Final

Did you know that budding Montreal Canadiens star Nick Suzuki idolized Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron growing up? An old piece on Suzuki from my friend Arpon Basu. (the athletic)

This build-up to the 2021 Stanley Cup final brings generations of Habs fans together in Montreal (Sports net)

More on that from the guys on Melnick In The Afternoon. (TSN 690)

For the best insight and the latest news about the Tampa Bay Lightning during the finals, it’s worth a subscription to my friend Erik Erlendssons’ site. (Lightning Insider)

Is the 2021 Stanley Cup final the best goaltending matchup we’ve ever had in the final? (Tampa Bay Times)

Cool game from the Hockey Hall of Fame and NHL that allows fan tweets to be engraved on a plaque to hang in the hall. (TSN)

My Stanley Cup Final Prediction: Habs in 6

Slovak President Zuzana Aputov paid tribute to Zdeno Chara and 23 others at a ceremony marking the 28th anniversary of the country’s independence. according to SMEs, the prize honored Chara for outstanding achievements in the field of sport and for the extraordinary spread of the good name of the Slovak Republic abroad. (Washington hockey now)

