Jacob Pritchard Webb: The paralyzed former jump jockey with Paralympics dreams for Team GB table tennis | Racing News
Just over a year since a fall that ended his career that left former jockey Jacob Pritchard Webb paralyzed from the waist down, the 24-year-old will head to Sheffield next month for the start of what he hopes will be a magical journey to the Paralympics.
Pritchard Webb was an ambitious British jump jockey who, like many, moved to France in search of winners.
He clung to the yard of leading French trainer Emmanuel Clayeux, but a bad fall on Bert Lefèvre’s Galant Des Boulats changed everything.
Recalling the accident, which took place during the opening car chase in Auteuil on June 23, 2020, Pritchard Webb told Sky Sports Racing: “I remember everything. As I was rolling, I immediately lost the feeling from the waist down.
“The pain in my back felt like someone poked something directly into T4, the vertebrae that were badly fractured. It was like they were pushing my chest out.
“You get what is called a ghost sensation and my brain told me my legs were in the air. I saw the relapse and basically I fished to the ground.”
After spending 178 days in hospital in France, Pritchard Webb returned to the UK to continue his recovery at Oaksey House, the flagship rehabilitation center of the Injured Jockeys Fund.
Table tennis – a pastime that started in France and has continued in rehab in Lambourn – has now become a real passion for Pritchard Webb.
He joined a club near his home in Leicester and is already signed up to Team GB’s future star program where he will compete in July against the best prospects in the country.
“I still wanted to participate,” Pritchard Webb said. “There’s still that drive there.
“It’s a long road, but they say there’s potential. They say, ‘Don’t look at Paris’ [Paralympics in 2024] but be sure to watch all the big games afterwards.
“It’s something to get you out of bed in the morning.”
Despite not being able to reach the very highest ranks of jump racing, Pritchard Webb’s life as a jockey is what he is most proud of.
“A lot of people say, ‘You’re inspiring,'” he said. “I don’t believe that. I have to do this.
“Maybe I don’t need to be that busy, but that helped me and my mental state even more.
“I have experienced different emotions. I’ve been through it all, many bad days.
“I joke now when they say, ‘You’re incredibly positive,’ it’s because I was so miserable about it. There was only one way it could go.”
“What I’ve achieved while riding is more inspiring. There were so many bad days, so many closed doors, so many missed opportunities, but I didn’t give up.
“To move to another country, learn a different language and a different driving style and then get somewhere that I think is more of an achievement.”
