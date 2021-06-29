giants vs. Dodgers – Game Recap – June 28, 2021

LOS ANGELES — Early blasts from Mookie Betts and Max Muncy helped the Los Angeles Dodgers to an important victory in the first of a two-game set against the San Francisco Giants.

Betts and Muncy hit back-to-back home runs to start the bottom of the first inning, leading Trevor Bauer and the Dodgers to a 3-2 victory in a matchup of teams with the best two records in the majors.

We did a good job of not adding extra pressure (to this game), said Betts, who has 10 home runs this season. We haven’t gotten hot yet, but we’ve done a good job of staying stable.

All the runs at Dodger Stadium came on solo shots. Will Smith also went deep for Los Angeles, which has taken four straight wins since not being hit by the Chicago Cubs last Thursday.

The homeruns were eventually enough for the Dodgers, who had only two basehits that didn’t leave the yard and got a runner in scoring position only once.

Mookie and Max got us off to a good start. It’s nice to play with a lead, said manager Dave Roberts.

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Brandon Crawford homered for the Giants, which narrowed their lead from NL West over Los Angeles to 2 1/2 games. San Francisco outhit the Dodgers 11-5, but left 11 runners on base and was 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

Bauer (8-5) gave up two runs on eight hits in six innings with eight strikeouts and one walk. Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his 19th save.

Everyone made big pitches in critical situations, said Bauer, who has played at least six innings this season, all but one in all. Everyone tried their best to get out of trouble. It’s about being able to work out of jams and run enough pitches to keep them off the board.

Anthony DeSclafani (8-3) saw his misery against the Dodgers continue and his four-start winning streak snapped. The righthander gave up three runs on five hits, striking out six in five innings in his third start this season against Los Angeles.

DeSclafani gave up 15 runs in 12 1/3 innings and has a 10.95 ERA against the Dodgers this year. A big reason for the bloated ERA is the 10 runs in 2 2/3 innings on his ledger from an 11-5 loss on May 23.

DeSclafani has a 1.68 ERA in his other 13 starts, with 15 earned runs allowed in 80 1/3 innings.

It (stinks) to allow three home runs and to allow three runs at the end of the day. I felt like I was keeping the team in the game and we were in it until the last inning, DiScalfani said. We had a lot of runners on base. We just couldn’t cash it in.

Bett’s homer to left-center on the third pitch was his 10th of the season. It was the first homer to give DeSclafani in four starts.

When Muncy followed with his 16th on a sinker with a 1-2 count, it marked the first time DeSclafani gave up a pair of homeruns in a game this season.

The last time the Dodgers hit consecutive home runs to start a game was on July 3, 2018.

Wade, recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, got the Giants in 2-1 when he led off the third inning with his homer. Smith ended a hitless streak of eight at bats one inning later with a drive to left-center to give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead.

Crawford made it 3-2 in the sixth with a 444-foot shot over the wall to center wall, his longest recorded homer since the start of Statcast in 2015. The Giants shortstop is tied with Houston’s Yordan Alvarez for most home runs on the road since May 1 with nine.

San Francisco’s best chance of a tie came in the eighth inning. It had runners on second and third base with one out, but Blake Treinen struckout pinch-hitter Curt Casali and got Wade on a pop-up.

Mike Tauchman led off the ninth with a single and tried to advance when centerfielder Cody Bellinger bobbled the ball, but was thrown out at second base. Jansen fanned out Buster Posey and got Alex Dickerson to end it.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler challenged the call, but it was upheld.

TRAINERS ROOM

Giants: RF Mike Yastrzemski sustained a right leg contusion after taking a foul ball off his leg during an at bat in the seventh inning. He is day to day. … 1B Brandon Belt has minimal structural damage to his right knee, but will demand a different opinion on how to proceed with the injury. Kapler said the team is more optimistic that he can rehabilitate and avoid season-end surgery. Belt was injured in Wednesday’s win over the Los Angeles Angels. … RHP Logan Webb (right shoulder strain) is scheduled to pitch two innings in a rehab assignment on Thursday, but it has yet to be determined whether that will be with Triple-A Sacramento or Double-A San Jose.

Dodgers: RHP Scott Alexander (left shoulder inflammation) continues his rehab job at Triple-A Oklahoma City and could rejoin the team over the weekend. Alexander qualifies to be taken off the 60-day injured list on Friday.

NEXT ONE

San Francisco RHP Kevin Gausman (8-1, 1.49 ERA), who has the second lowest ERA in the Netherlands, threw six shutout-innings in his last start against the Dodgers on May 30. He will be opposed by Los Angeles RHP Walker Buehler (7-1, 2.51), who has pitched twice this year against the Giants, 1-0 with two earned runs allowed in 13 innings.

