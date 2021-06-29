



Today is very special for the legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar. There are innumerable records of cricket recorded in the name of Tendulkar. On this day, Tendulkar completed 15,000 runs in his ODI career. He passed the 15,000 point mark while playing against South Africa in Belfast on this day, 29 June 2007. In this match, Tendulkar reached the milestone by playing a shot on Andre Nel’s ball. Master Blaster missed scoring a century against South Africa by 7 runs and was fired on 93 runs. Thanks to his knock, Team India defeated South Africa by 6 wickets. Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, no batsman has been able to hit the 15,000 run figure. In ODI cricket, Sachin has scored a total of 18,426 runs in 452 innings from 463 games. He is followed by former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 14,234 runs in 380 innings from 404 games. There is no active batsman in ODI cricket who is close to his record. All batsmen who were close to the record for most runs scored in ODIs have already retired. If there is currently one player near this record, it is none other than Team India captain Virat Kohli. However, he is still thousands of runs behind. Virat has scored 12169 runs in 245 innings from 254 matches in ODI cricket. Tendulkar also tops the list of batsmen who have scored the most centuries in ODI cricket. The maestro has scored 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries in his ODI career. Not only this, the legend has 51 centuries in Test cricket. He hit a total of 100 centuries in ODI and Test cricket.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.100mbsports.com/on-this-day-sachin-tendulkar-completes-15k-runs-in-odi-cricket-eng/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]company.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos