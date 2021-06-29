The Ohio state soccer team does a really good job recruiting defensive linemen and keeps pushing them in the hiring cycle.

The Ohio state soccer team needs defensive linemen. As I began researching my article for Saturday, looking at the state of defense points and how top recruit JT Tuimoloau might fit, I discovered how thin the Buckeyes could be in position after this season. The interior of the defense line is in a similar situation.

Ohio State is loaded with defensive purposes…for now. Seniors Tyreke Smith, Tyler Friday and Javontae Jean-Baptiste could all be gone after this year. I really think two out of three won’t return, but one of them will benefit from the extra year of eligibility awarded by the NCAA because of the COVID-affected 2020 season.

My prediction which one will return? Jean Baptiste. I think another year of development physically and as a player will really help him. Junior Zach Harrison is widely seen as a first round pick in next spring’s NFL Draft, so I don’t see him returning.

That’s at least three of the top four (for now) in this position that are unlikely to return. Behind them you have real freshman Jack Sawyer, who is going to be a good one, and red shirt sophomore Noah Potter. That’s it for the defense of the stock market. There are a few guys in the interior that can be moved, but I didn’t see any discussion about that.

The tackle group could also lose the top four at the end of this season. Haskell Garrett and Antwuan Jackson will be gone after 2021. With good seasons, I think you’ll see Jerron Cage and Taron Vincent leave as well.

One of Cage or Vincent may come back next year, but the Buckeyes are going to lose a lot here. Behind them are four stock market players. Redshirt freshman Darrion Henry-Young and sophomore Cormontae Hamilton are simply listed as defensive linemen and can provide assistance inside or out.

It’s not hard to figure out why the Buckeyes are pushing so hard to land defensive linemen. They hosted some of the better ones in the country for official visits this weekend. There were no fewer than five on campus.

Hollywood, Florida defensive end Kenyatta Jackson passes expert predictions 247 Sports for both the state of Ohio and Clemson, while rivals always has him a Buckeye. The nation’s number five edge rusher was impressed by Buckeye’s line of defense, Larry Johnson. Don’t expect a quick decision from him. He plans to go back to Columbus for a game and will likely make more visits.

The Buckeyes are likely a contender to land the nation’s second-placed defensive lineman, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy of Lakeland, Florida. He enjoyed his visit to Columbus, but Bucknuts’ recruiting expert Bill Kurelic thinks he will choose between Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Both of his parents went to Oklahoma and his father recently took a job in College Station, Texas, where A&M is located. Before you say it, I know what you’re thinking, but I’m staying clear of accusations.

Philadelphia’s Enai White sees himself more as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense, but Ryan Day and Larry Johnson have spent a lot of time explaining why they think he’s perfect for Ohio State’s 4-3.

All reports indicate that 247 Sports’ top defensive end in the 2022 recruiting class liked what he heard and said Johnson’s plan for him is different from what other schools told him. He plans to wait until fall or early winter to make a decision

Defensive tackle Chris McClellan has always wanted to play for Larry Johnson. The Owasso, Oklahoma native was impressed by Johnson’s attention to detail during the conversation. He said he could decide without making any more visits.

While Florida is a key player here, OSU has made Kurelic the favorite to put the nation’s number fourteen on the defensive (according to the 247 Sports ranking). Rivals has given a prediction that McClellan will join the Buckeyes.

Defense lineman Kenneth Grant of Merriville, Indiana was also on campus this weekend. He’s a massive 6’4″, 335 pounds. No predictions have been made yet, but he was thrilled to visit the Buckeyes. He said he will choose between OSU, Michigan and Wisconsin.

That’s two out of five who visited this weekend and seemed to lean towards the Buckeyes and another that now seems to be seriously considering them. I can certainly live with those numbers. The June visits are over, as recruitment now enters an NCAA dead-end.

July will be a month of waiting to see if Ryan Day can add to his top-rated recruiting class and do some much-needed replenishment of his defense line.