Canton Kangaroos in New York the hockey destination for Brady Morrison of Chilliwack – Chilliwack Progress





Brady Morrison of Chilliwack is crossing the continent to play hockey next fall. The 20-year-old will attend the State University of New York (SUNY) in Canton, where he will play NCAA Div 3 hockey for the Kangaroos. “I consider myself extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to continue playing hockey while I continue my education,” Morrison said. “It was clear to me from day one that Canton would be a good fit for me academically, athletically and personally. The facilities are new, the people and programs top notch.” Morrison is a former student of the Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association and has spent parts of the past two seasons with the midget A1 Bruins. He also has several seasons of junior A and B experience under his belt. Between 2016 and 2018, he was with the Port Moody Panthers of the Pacific Junior (B) Hockey League. He made the jump to junior A and enjoyed a 17-game stint with the BCHL’s Cowichan Valley Capitals in 2017-18 before heading east to man the blueline for the Flin Flon Bombers of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League in 2018- 19. He followed that up with two seasons in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League with the Swan Valley Stampeders (2019-20) and Neepawa Natives (2019-20, 2020-21). His best offensive season was with Neepawa in 2019-20, when he produced five goals and 17 points in 44 games. During his time with Flin Flon, Morrison received the Lavalley Artworks Top Academic Award. In his final season with Neepawa, he was selected to the RBC/MJHL Community Ambassador Team, which recognizes players for outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship, both on and off the ice, and their dedication to volunteerism. A donation has been made on behalf of Morrison to a Neepawa charity. “I consider myself pretty lucky to have essentially spent the last five years of my life playing junior hockey,” Morrison said. “It’s something not many people can say they’ve done. It has helped me create lifelong memories and friendships that will hopefully stay with me for the rest of my life.” His best hockey memory to date came in his BCHL debut, when he played for Cowichan Valley against the Chilliwack Chiefs at the Chilliwack Coliseum in November 2017. “Playing my first junior A game in my hometown, in front of about 3,500 people, it was a special time for me,” he said. “Especially with my family and friends there, it was such a memorable moment.” The move to New York promises to bring back even more memories. “I expect to absorb everything I can during my four years at Canton, take away a focused skill set for my future, but also have a positive impact on both the school and the community,” Morrison said. “This seems to be a very natural transition after finishing junior hockey. I expect to be challenged and have to adapt to new routines quickly, but I am very happy with this opportunity.” @ProgressSports

[email protected]

