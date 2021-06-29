Ash Barty, Nick Kyrgios headline bumper Australian Olympic Games Tokyo tennis team





The Australian tennis stars’ commitment comes just two days after Serena Williams joined Rafael Nadal as they withdrew from the Olympics. Williams did not reveal why she would not participate, but Nadal pointed to the toll that was being placed on his aging body. The fact that there have been only two weeks between RG and Wimbledon has not made it any easier for my body to recover after the always demanding clay-court season, said Nadal. They have been two months of great effort and the decision I’m making is aimed at the medium and long term. The Olympics have always meant a lot and they have always been a priority as an athlete, I found the spirit that every athlete in the world wants to live. I personally had the chance to live three and had the honor of being the flag bearer of my country. Loading Barty recently spoke about her high regard for the Olympics and the Minaur echoed that sentiment on Tuesday. It has always been a dream of mine to represent Australia at the Olympics, it’s an incredibly special feeling, said de Minaur. I think we have a great tennis team everywhere, both men and women. Hopefully we can get out there and go deep and that’s what we would try to do. We have a great camaraderie and would push each other to do well. The preparation, the anticipation brings a higher level of intensity and of course passion. Playing for your country, it will always be very special, it will be great. Can’t wait to go with all the other incredible athletes from Australia and hopefully represent Australia and make Australia proud. Tokyo will be Stosur’s fifth Olympic Games. Only two Australian women have competed in more Olympics, Mary Hanna (equestrian) and Jian Fang Lay (table tennis), and both will compete in their sixth Games next month. Sports news, results and expert commentary. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

