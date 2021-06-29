Cricket: Black Caps hero Kyle Jamieson admits he hid in the bathroom during nerve-racking World Test Championship final

Cheree Kinnear breaks down the sports weekend.

Black Caps hero Kyle Jamieson admits he was so nervous in the closing moments of the World Testing Championship final that he had to hide in the bathroom while his teammates were beating.

Jamieson put on a man of the match performance last week to help New Zealand claim the World Test Championship over India, taking seven wickets at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Though he was relentless on the field, Jamieson said he sometimes had to retreat to the bathroom to escape the “nervous-wrenching” final day when his teammates Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor took it home with the bat.

“It was probably the toughest period of cricket I’ve been a part of, in terms of watching,” Jamieson told Country Sport Breakfast on Gold AM.

“We sat inside and actually watched TV. There was a bit of a delay but it seemed like every ball the Indian crowd was moving and I was like ‘jeez it’s a wicket’ or something like that but it turned out it was just a block or a single.

“It was pretty hard to watch. I even tried going to the bathroom sometimes where there was no noise just to get away from it for a while because it was pretty unnerving. But it was nice to see Kane and Ross out there, two of our best hitters ever to calm the nerves and get the job done the way they did.”

Kyle Jamieson celebrates with the World Test Championship Mace and his man of the match award. Photo / Photo sports

It wasn’t long before the party was on as Taylor hit the final runs to take an eight wicket win in one of New Zealand cricket’s most famous wins.

“It was good. Nothing too crazy,” Jamieson said of the post-match celebrations. “We just spent time in the locker room and back in the team room. Of course, with the whole Covid situation, there wasn’t much going out.

“It was just nice, to be honest, to spend time together and enjoy the time together after a few years of hard work and also a long tour. Just sitting back and enjoying each other’s company was quite nice.”

It would then be a quick turnaround for Jamieson, who was back on the plane to London shortly after the short festivities to join Surrey on the English county side.

He says he was back on the field with Twenty20 within 48 hours of the WTC final.

“It was definitely hard to say goodbye to those guys. It was quite hard to say goodbye to what we just experienced and that moment that we all enjoyed.

“It was a quick turnaround. I think I was back in the park in 48 hours playing T20 for Surrey. It’s kind of the life we ​​live a little bit. But it’s nice to stay and the next few weeks county to experience cricket.”

Jamieson admitted that the time away from home was not always easy, but he was grateful to be able to continue playing and develop as a player in multiple forms of the game.

“Yeah, I’m a bit,” he said when asked if he was missing from home. “It’s been about three months and will be a little over four months by the time I get out of MIQ. It’s been a long time and I certainly enjoyed my time at home. So it was difficult at times, but I think it’s the environment we are in.

“Look, I’m lucky enough to still be able to have our job and go around the world and work. I’m quite thankful for that, but I’m looking forward to going home in a few weeks.”