MIKE CLARK: Calumet College is ready for some football | national

If you think the idea of ​​Calumet College playing Army or Navy in a soccer bowl game is something in the realm of fantasy sports, think again.

The idea came a step closer to reality last week when Cal College joined five other private schools in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri to form the Midwest Sprint Football League, which will begin play in the fall of 2022.

What is sprint football? It’s exactly like its bigger sibling, with one exception: all players must weigh 178 pounds or less.

Sprint football has been around for years and was popular at the high school level in the Chicago Public League and Chicago Catholic League decades ago when it was known as lightweight football.

It is currently played at the college level on the East Coast, where the Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL) has nine members, including Cornell and Penn Army, Navy, and Ivy League schools.

So why Cal College? According to athletic director Mike Avery, the first talks were at the presidential level. Fontbonne University (Mo.) President Nancy Blattner saw the potential of sprint football firsthand when she was president of CSFL member Caldwell (NJ).

Amy McCormack of Cal College was one of the presidents who reached out to Blattner who was receptive to the idea of ​​creating a midwestern sprint football league. The other founding members are Bellarmine (Ky.), Midway (Ky.), Quincy (Ill.), and St. Mary-of-the-Woods (Ind.).

Although Cal College has focused on serving commuter students for much of its history, the Whiting school builds dormitories. That makes it possible to expand the college’s sports menu with the option for student-athletes to live on campus.

The sport gets scholarships, according to athletic director Mike Avery. But it will probably also attract athletes who want to keep playing the game and are willing to pay at least some of their expenses to do so.

“It’s no secret that at small colleges we are definitely enrolling,” Avery said. “And athletics is a strategy to drive enrollment.”

Now that word is out, Avery attacks the logistical problems of starting a football program from scratch. First is hiring a coach, which he hopes to do in the next month or so.

Then there’s the matter of where to play. With the Clark High School closing as part of the consolidation of Hammond’s public schools, the acquisition of the Pioneers athletic complex on Calumet Avenue in Robertsdale “would have been a dream scenario,” Avery said, pointing to the existence of a bike path from the Cal College campus to the Clark facility.

But since the Clark sports complex is apparently destined to disappear and the land is being used for other purposes, Avery will have to look elsewhere. It’s nothing new for the landlocked school, most of whose current sports take place off-campus.

“We have a year to fix the problem, but we’re working on it right away,” Avery said.

Recruitment is unlikely to be an issue, given the region’s passion for pre-season football and the steady supply of players looking to take their careers to the next level. Sprint soccer at Cal College offers a viable option for those who may be a little too small to grab the attention of other college coaches.

The goal is to make this as popular and successful as it is on the East Coast. Avery, who was the last men’s soccer coach at Valparaiso University before the program was discontinued, tells the story of an interview for a coaching job at Cornell. He saw a second football field next to the main building. “That’s the sprint football stadium,” he was told. “I had never heard of it.”

But it’s one of Cornell’s most financially viable sports, he learned. He sees no reason why that success cannot be replicated here.

And that match-up with army or navy? “The plan is to hold a bowling game” that matches the winners of the East Coast and Midwest leagues, Avery said.

So who knows? Perhaps one day the Crimson Wave could end up on the roster against the Black Knights of the Army or the Midshipmen of the Navy.

