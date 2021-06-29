Barty commits to Australia’s tennis team for Tokyo Olympics





SYDNEY (AP) Top-ranked Ash Barty will lead Australia’s 11-man tennis team at the Tokyo Olympics. The Australian squad was announced on Tuesday, hours before Bartys scheduled the first round match at Wimbledon against Carla Surez Navarro. Former US Open champion Sam Stosur was selected to play singles and doubles at her fifth Olympics, while Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur and John Millman were among the men selected for the Australian team. I think making your first Olympic team especially as an Australian we have such a rich history and the Olympics is something I’ve always dreamed of and obviously super excited to go out and represent the green and gold Barty said in a statement. It’s a huge unified team and I can’t wait to be a part of it. Some of the sport’s most prominent players will not compete in the Tokyo Games, where heavy restrictions are imposed on athletes and foreign fans are barred. Serena Williams has announced that she is ineligible for the US team. As for the men, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem have also said they will skip the trip to Japan, where the Olympics start on July 23. Roger Federer reserves his decision until after his Wimbledon campaign. The Olympics were postponed by 12 months last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Barty won the French Open and the season-closing WTA Finals in 2019, but missed most of the 2020 season after losing the semi-finals at the Australian Open to stay home amid the pandemic. She returned in time for the 2021 Australian Open, lost in the quarter-finals and then retired from her second round match at the French Open due to an injured left hip. In Tokyo, she plans to play the singles and partner Storm Sanders in the doubles competition. I wanted to grab every chance you get to wear green and gold, she said. I’m fit, I’m healthy, I’m excited to play doubles with Storm, she’s a childhood friend of mine and we played a lot together. So to be able to make this dream come true with her is really special. ____ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/australia-tokyo-tennis-wimbledon-olympic-games-819b49ece288a67e6478e258746e300d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos