Avalanche, Nuggets Games Boost Sports Betting in Colorado in May





The playoff runs of Avalanches and Denver Nuggets in May were one of the main drivers of activity in the Colorado sports betting market. Colorado reports another strong month in May Sports betting revenue in Colorado showed a positive trend in May according to monthly figures released by the Colorado Division of Gaming report. Colorado gamblers almost bet $249 million boosted in May by the play-off runs of the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets. Sportsbooks accepted 1.9% more bets compared to April when they stood up $244.5 million and nearly 10 times more than May 2020, the first month of sports betting in the state, when bets totaled $25.6 million. The gross gaming revenue of sportsbook operators amounted to $15.2 million, 6.1% holding, while the April figures were up $17.6 million. Sports betting net income was on the negative side of $10.5 million in April to $5.9 million in May. A total of $635,640 went into the treasury in May, from $1.1 million in the previous month. Looking at the top 10 US markets in May, New Jersey was the leader in terms of bet growth at 8.9%, followed by followed Indiana, an increase of 7.6%. Iowa reported a 2.9% decline, Michigan decreased by 4.9%, and Pennsylvania down 6.7%. Colorado’s handle reported an 18.8% decline in April. State marks solid first year of sports betting Colorado sports betting is open on May 1, 2020, during the most severe period of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the weak sports calendar and lockdowns, Colorado had a strong first year of sports betting with more than $2.3 billion in bets in the first 12 months of operation. In May, online activity good for more than 99% the best of the months. Retail betting reported almost no change compared to April and was about $2.5 million. The NBA topped the Colorado sports betting list for the fifth straight month with $86.9 million in betting. It was followed by baseball, resulting in $49.1 million in betting, while hockey was good for $15.5 million. Table tennis came fourth with $10.5 million, followed by football with $9.8 million. Colorado welcomed his 22nd sports book end of may with Bally and the beta launch. On Thursday, 888 revealed its agreement with Sports Illustrated owners Authentic brand group debut SI Sportsbook later this year in Colorado.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamblingnews.com/news/avalanche-nuggets-games-boost-colorado-sports-betting-in-may/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos