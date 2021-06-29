CU visits Nebraska for charity exhibition – The Denver Post





Colorado ventures into enemy territory for a good cause. As the Buffalos go through summer practice ahead of their August exhibition trip to Costa Rica, CU announced Monday that its men’s basketball team will visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers for a charity game on October 31 at 11 a.m. MT at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Buffs and Cornhuskers have not met in men’s basketball since Colorado wins in Boulder on March 5, 2011, CU’s last regular season game as a member of the Big 12 Conference. The game will benefit three Lincoln-area charities that experienced difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the TeamMates Mentoring Program, the Lincoln YWCA’s Employ 402 Program, and the Nebraska Greats Foundation. The TeamMates program is a youth mentoring program founded by legendary football coach and former Nebraska athletic director Tom Osborne. Over the past year, we’ve looked for ways to make our program have a positive impact on the community, and this Colorado charity match allows us to directly help those in Lincoln directly affected by COVID-19, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a release. We appreciate Coach (Tad) Boyle and his team for coming to Lincoln. I think it will be a match-up that will get our fans excited and give both teams the opportunity to gain valuable experience ahead of the start of the regular season. CU head coach Tad Boyle said Nebraska will return the trip to Boulder before next season for a charity exhibition to help local charities, yet to be determined. As a bonus, during the game on Halloween, the young Buffalos with a new appearance can get a taste of the game experience on the go in an environment that is likely to be more energetic than during the typical practice game. Boyle said it has not yet been decided whether the Buffs will play a second traditional exhibition game at home this fall or hold a closed scrimmage against another Division I foe. Most importantly, they were there to raise money for local charities. And they’re going to give something back next year, Boyle said. The added benefit is that your guys get a chance to stand in front of a crowd and play a quality show. And of course Colorado and Nebraska have a lot of history dating back to the football days in the Big Eight and Big 12. After the game in Lincoln, the Buffs open the regular season at home on November 9 against Montana State. McKinley makes his way Boyle said now former CU point guard McKinley Wright IV has spent most of his time in Phoenix since the Buffs season ended in the second round of the NCAA tournament in March. But he has often spoken to Wright, who competed in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago last week. I talked to him a lot on the phone. I’ve talked to him about once a week and I’ve talked to him after his first match on the combine, Boyle said. All I have been told from his agent to his training man is that he shoots the ball well and plays well. He showed himself well on the combine. I keep my fingers crossed. McKinley will be a great professional, really. remarkable Former CU walk-ons and Colorado prep stars Isaac Jessup and Owen Koonce will continue their careers with Colorado MesaBoyle reported freshman guard Javon Ruffin is being kept out of training due to a knee problem. Hell will hopefully return sometime in August, Boyle said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denverpost.com/2021/06/28/cu-buffs-mens-basketball-to-visit-nebraska-for-charity-exhibition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos