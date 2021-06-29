Patience enables Willing to capture first city tennis title | Sport

QUINCY The smile and sigh said it all.
Finally Zach Willing exhaled. It took a while, but I made it.
The Quincy University sophomore defeated a Quincy tennis titan on Sunday, beating Ryan Schnack for the men’s open division championship in the Quincy Tennis Associations city singles tournament at the Greeman Tennis Center in Reservoir Park.
Willing won 7-5, 1-0 after Schnack retired in the second set due to an injury.
It is the first time that Willing has defeated Schnack, a three-time city champion, in a competitive tournament.
When you play those guys, you take your game to another level, Willing said. Sometimes you’re there, sometimes you’re not. It was great to be there today. I’m happy.
His mix of strength and patience got him there.
Willing, third seeded, second seeded Ethan Arns beat his coach in QU 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 in the semi-finals by being aggressive when the opportunity presented itself and staying back so as not to lose points to give. He showed the same approach against Schnack.
Just be patient, Willing said. If I hadn’t, Ryan would have thrown me off the track for sure.
Instead, Willing made Schnack work until sanity took over for courage.
Schnack felt his calf snap and initially tried to get through it, even as his father, Kent, who was serving on the No. 1 court, told him to retire and not risk further or more serious injuries.
I hate to be in default, said Schnack.
However, the former Northern Illinois University tennis player listened to his father and retired after the first game of the second set.
I didn’t really want to win that way, but you don’t want him to get hurt, Willing said.
Besides, Willing thinks they’ll face each other again soon enough.
Im sure to beat the hell out next week and be back on the track, Willing said.
In the Open Division Consolation Championship, Caleb Vonderheide defeated Caleb Hoffman 6-4, 6-1. In the men’s legends, Tim ONeal defeated Mike ONeal 6-2, 6-2.
In the Men’s 3.5 division, Mike ONeal defeated Varek Venugopalan 6-3, 6-4 in the title match. In the Men’s 4.0 division, Abbot Haner defeated Sammy Shumake 6-7, 6-3, 6-0 for the championship.
