How former Michigan hockey players fared in the NHL this season

As the shortened 2020-21 NHL season draws to a close with this week’s Stanley Cup Finals, we took a look at how former Michigan hockey players have fared so far in the regular and postseason. A total of 21 former Wolverines appeared in the NHL this season, ranging from All-Star players to rookies just getting their teeth into the league.

Here’s how everyone fared.

Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

In his 14th NHL season, Cogliano played in 54 games for the Dallas Stars, scoring five goals (including the 100th of his career) and six assists, and averaging 13:56 ice time, his highest since the 2017-18 season.

JT Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Compher played in his fifth NHL season and was limited to just 48 games due to an upper body injury, scoring 10 goals and eight assists in 14:13 of average time on ice. In the playoffs, Compher added one goal and one assist in 10 games for the top seeded Avalanche.

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Also playing in his fifth season, Connor scored 26 goals and 24 assists for 50 points in 56 games. He finished ninth in the NHL in goals and fifth with 10 power-play goals. In the playoffs, Connor added a healthy three goals and four assists in just eight games, averaging a whopping 23:41 time on the ice.

Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Copp’s sixth NHL season proved to be a breakthrough year for the former Michigan captain. Despite only playing 55 games, he finished the year with a record 15 goals and 24 assists, finishing with 0.71 points per game. He also registered his first-career hat-trick. In the playoffs, Copp played 21:50 in average ice time and added two assists in eight games.

Phillip Di Giuseppe, New York Rangers

Di Giuseppe scored one goal in his second season with the New York Rangers and provided seven assists for eight points (his most since the 2017-18 season) in 31 games.

Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

In 54 appearances for the Detroit Red Wings, his eighth season, Glendening played in 54 games, scoring six goals and providing nine assists.

Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

In his 10th NHL season and second with the Washington Capitals, Carl Hagelin appeared in 56 games, adding six goals and 10 assists during 14:06 of the ice age average. Hagelin also scored one assist in five postseason games.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes continued his upward trajectory into his second full NHL season and was once again one of the NHL’s best defenders. In 56 games, he scored three goals, 38 assists, 22:48 ice time, 43 blocks and 18 assists.

Zach Hyman, Toronto Maple Leafs

In the most efficient offensive season of his career, Hyman scored 15 goals, 18 assists and a best 19:22 ice time in 43 games. He added a goal in seven playoff games on 25 shots.

Jack Johnson, New York Rangers

The elder statesman of former Michigan players in the NHL, Johnson’s 15th season in the league has been a quiet one. The defender played in 13 games for the New York Rangers, scoring once and scoring an average of 16:58 on ice.

Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins

In his third season in Boston, Kampfer passed the 100-game mark for his career, scoring two goals and three assists in 20 games, averaging 16:42 ice time in his 20 games.

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Larkin was named team captain in January, but recorded his least efficient scoring season since the 2016-17 season. He scored just nine goals and provided 14 assists for 23 points in 44 games. His shooting rate was also a career-low 6.7 percent.

Will Lockwood, Vancouver Canucks

In his first professional season, Lockwood played mostly with the AHL’s Utica Comets, but he did appear in two games with the Canucks. In doing so, he extended Michigan’s lead as the school that produced the most NHL players as Lockwood became the 102nd former Wolverine to make it to the league.

Jon Merrill, Detroit Red Wings/Montreal Canadiens

Merrill started his eighth NHL season for the Detroit Red Wings, scoring five assists in 36 games (19:41 ice age average) before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens. With Montreal, Merrill’s role declined sharply as his average ice age dropped to 14:18 per game. In the playoffs, Merrill played in 10 games, averaging just over 13 minutes in those games.

Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Offensively, Motte’s fifth season proved to be his second best for the Canucks. He scored six goals and provided three assists for nine points in 24 games. Motte also played more than two minutes per game on the ice than all previous seasons, with an average ice time of 16:01.

Josh Norris, Ottawa Senators

Norris was quite productive in his first full NHL season. Over the course of 56 games, Norris scored 17 goals and scored a further 18 assists to finish second among all rookies in goals, third in assists and third in total points. He was also efficient, ranking fourth among rookies with at least five goals with a 17.7 firing rate.

Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Now going through his NHL career for 32 and 13 seasons, Pacioretty shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, this season was the most efficient of his career as he averaged more than a point per game for the first time in his career (24 goals, 27 assists, 51 points in 48 games) and set a career high. 13.8 percent of his shots. His ice age was lower compared to previous seasons, but he finished the season 10th in the league with 0.50 goals per game.

However, in the late season, Pacioretty’s productivity cooled down a bit. In 13 games with the Golden Knights, Pacioretty scored five goals and six assists, shooting 11.1 percent, while Las Vegas fell two games short of a Stanley Cup appearance.

Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild/Colorado Avalanche/San Jose Sharks

Pateryn was traded twice this season, playing for as many teams as he scored this year. He provided two assists in three games for the Minnesota Wild, scored no, but averaged more than 14 minutes on the ice in eight games for the Avalanche, and then provided another assist in two games for the Sharks.

Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Limited to just 38 games due to injury, the defender’s second season in New York was a quiet one, as he scored just two goals and 10 assists in 38 games. His time on the ice (21:39) was also the lowest in his career.

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Another defender limited by injuries, Werenski has played in just 35 games this season. Although his average ice age (24:22) was as high as anyone in the league, a lack of games kept Werenski to just seven goals and 13 assists.

Cam York, Philadelphia Flyers

After a full season with Michigan last winter (20 points, plus-13 rating, four penalties in 24 games), York signed with the Flyers and went on to work with Philadelphia’s AHL affiliate (five points in eight games) . He was called up to the Flyers for three games.