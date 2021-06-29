Far from being washed Chris Paul making the Rockets trade look even worse





Even when the Phoenix Suns traded for Chris Paul in November, few could imagine the Suns being where they reside today: one win of their first trip to the NBA Finals since Charles Barkley led them there in 1993.

The fact that Paul has remained healthy for the second consecutive season since he left Houston was just as much of a surprise. Given the injury-ridden nature of his stint with the Rockets, appearing in just 58 games in each of his two seasons in Houston, no one could have predicted that Paul would make 70 of a possible 72 games in his 35 years this year.

Paul’s lasting memory among Rockets fans is of a forgettable performance in the Western Conference semifinal against Golden State in 2019, where he averaged 16.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while taking 44% of the lead. field and 31% on 3s lap, to go along with three turnovers per game. That includes a terrible Game 5 in which Paul went 3-for-14 off the field and repeatedly struggled to score in isolation against backup Warriors big men.

The recency of that memory – the last image of Paul in a Rockets uniform – has led to the revisionist story that Paul had washed up with the Rockets in his last days. The shock of successive disappointing defeats at the hands of the Warriors fueled the belief that drastic changes were needed to avoid closing the title window. Both are far from the truth. After the All-Star break in 2019, the Rockets went 20-5. They had the best net score in the league and second in both offense and defense. Many people even believed that Houston was the favorite in the Western Conference heading into the postseason ahead of Golden State. In the 582 minutes the Rockets played during the regular season with Chris Paul on the floor and James Harden off, the team had a net rating of +12.34. In the 792 minutes with Harden on and Paul off, it was a +6.29. With both on, in 1,130 minutes, it was a +6.05. And with neither on, it was a -17.06. That is, Paul was really good and really effective, and the Rockets crushed opponents that season with him at the helm. When sending Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Russell Westbrook, along with two pick swaps and two draft picks, the Rockets organization acquiesced to Harden’s whims and panicked completely. Even if it was reasonable to believe that Paul would never be elite again, the Rockets could have just carried it back in 2020 with the same core, with some fringe upgrades, and compete for the title. Both Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant had already been ruled out for a year when the Rockets pressed the panic button and the Warriors were no longer in the picture as a viable threat. Houston didn’t need an overhaul, and it certainly didn’t have to trade what amounted to essentially four draft picks, bidding against himself for Westbrook. Paul was brilliant in 2018 at the Rockets’ plan, torturing opponents in isolation. When he was physically unable to play that role against the Warriors, Mike D’Antoni should have done what any good coach would if something didn’t work and adapt. Paul’s main strength throughout his career, and what made him one of the best point guards of all time, was pick and roll creation. But D’Antoni didn’t adapt. If the Rockets were to continue their isocentric attack, they should have split for a first goalscorer and converted Paul to a traditional role. Even if that wasn’t possible, they wouldn’t have to treat it as a net negative asset, with the capital they were putting into trading. A lucky bounce of the ping-pong ball last week undoes some of the damage that allowed the Rockets to keep their draft pick this summer, but luck afterwards wouldn’t dictate the analysis of the trade. If Harden and the Rockets had been patient, the franchise might have had two more title chances with a rejuvenated Paul. The Harden-Paul-Clint Capela core would certainly have been the favorite among the remaining field today. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be. Paul is on the eve of the final. Meanwhile, the Rockets look to the next chapter in their history, fortunate to have averted – at least in 2021 – the consequences of a very bad decision.





