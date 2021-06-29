Sports
It’s my dream job: Andy Zaltzman for being the funniest cricket statistician | Cricket
In between typing Bond novels and slurping vodka martinis, Ian Fleming had a view of the Caribbean coast Golden Eye. David Hockney has holed up in the Hollywood Hills, Bridlington and Normandy, never without a pack of cigarettes or, more recently, his iPad.
Andy Zaltzman sits in his shed at the bottom of his garden in Streatham, South London, where the phone signal is poor, but there’s pretty good Wi-Fi. It’s not Malibu or Jamaica, but it’s a nice place where he can hang out with his two muses: statistics and satire.
Zaltzman has been a comedian for over 20 years: critically acclaimed shows in Edinburgh and on the track, a creative collaboration with John Oliver and the bugle podcast, a weekly outburst of top-quality satirical nonsense that has been running since 2008. He secured the sole hosting duties on Radio 4’s The News Quiz in 2020, with the Covid lockdown meaning him presenting from his shed rather than a studio. When he’s not sifting the news from his garden hole, he’s there busy with his other passion: cricket.
Zaltzman has been obsessed with cricket since childhood, his love for it taking him deeper into the depths where he now lives, swimming between the statistics. He was not a talented boy. I did A level math but can’t remember any of it and he studied classical at university. Did he have some sort of numerical revelation?
I got a couple of books after the Ashes of 1981. They had Bill Frindall’s TMS scorecards in, and then the magic hatch to cricket statistics opened and I fell through.
His statistical interest was smoldering as his comedic career took off. He was then invited to write a cricket blog for ESPNcricinfo, which he mentioned: The candy stall. I started digging into the numbers using their statsguru facility. Perhaps the combination of stats with comedy made it quite distinctive.
After a few years, Test Match Special came along. He was a lifelong follower. I remember listening in the car when India won the 1983 World Cup, and when Richard Ellison ripped through Australia in 1985, which was especially exciting as a Kent fan.
It’s this enthusiasm along with a killer eye for a stat that has made him a popular addition to the institution. His first shift in the shadow of Frindall, Sampson et al was particularly memorable. It was the morning after the Brexit vote, a one day party in Edgbaston, I was up all night watching the news while simultaneously looking up statistics on the visiting Sri Lankans and testing my scoring system. I was absolutely nervous, it felt like I was making my debut.
His first test match behind the microphone was equally chaotic. I got a call at about 9am the morning of the game because Andrew Sampson had called in sick. I would play for the Authors XI and so I had to be the guy who pulls out at the last minute. I didn’t have time to prepare, I just had to do it.
With his background in comedy, does he feel like a torchbearer of the TMS scorer/statistician role or is he offering something else? A bit of both. I try to find things that help illustrate and explain what is happening and what might happen next in the game to support the commentators in telling the story of the match as it develops.
It’s more about the overall story than sifting through quirky numbers that aren’t all that relevant. The best stats are those that provoke discussion and provide insight into the game’s performance or trends. I’m there to have a chat, that’s really enjoying.
What about the delivery? Is providing a stat the same as telling a joke? Clarity of explanation is obviously crucial and it’s important to provide some sort of context when needed. Similarly, in a comedy routine, a lack of clarity and precision can diminish the audience’s response.
Zaltzman is quick to laugh at himself and his unique appearance (as a sort of Sideshow Bob Willis) along with his razor-sharp mind create the impression of a man who would be just as happy to hang out onstage as communicate with a spreadsheet or flip through the Almanack. He admits just as much. I’m doing my dream job.
One subject puts on his laser beam fire. I’ve always been skeptical of the Hundred as a concept. My main problem with it is that by trying to make a supposedly simpler version of cricket, they have made the game harder to explain.
Most cricket lovers are sucked into the game by people who love it and explain it to them to a parent, relative, friend or TV and radio commentator. I’m afraid the Hundred might be harder for people to explain, to convey their love for the game.
Zaltzman is now coming off his long run, the new format is getting the kind of takedown normally reserved for the most ineffective or hypocritical MP. I find the lack of confidence administrators seem to have in how brilliant cricket is as a sport somewhat alarming. The philosophy behind the Hundred seems to view the complexity of cricket as a disadvantage rather than one of its greatest strengths.
My kids are 14 and 12, and the video games they and their friends enjoy are the most complicated and require a significant investment of time. Many successful children’s book series are long, layered epics. Look at the trend in TV, stretched out series with deep and complicated subplots that don’t patronize but challenge the audience. Test cricket is like the ultimate box set.
We spend over an hour discussing all aspects of cricket, from the theory that Tim Bresnan could be seen as a micro-Botham to how Ian Bell’s 2013 Ashes series could be one of the most influential by a player, despite that he was never a man of the match. He’s currently working on some things to do with declining averages (no, me neither).
I could talk about this all day long, Zaltzman says with a chuckle, which is helpful because that’s literally what I have to do.
