Penn State Football QB Sean Clifford Looks Like He’s On A Mission





Penn State Football quarterback Sean Clifford flashed all sorts of arm strength and pocket presence in recent training video In a video posted by Vernard Abrams, Penn State Football quarterback Sean Clifford looked clean and strong during summer practice. Clifford is the presumptive starter for the Nittany Lions, but came off a disappointing season in the shortened COVID-19 season last year. He finished 152-251 (60.6%) with 1,883 yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with a disappointing 9 interceptions (and that goes without saying about his clumsy problems. Clifford was benched for backup Will Levis ( who has since been transferred to Kentucky).) Clifford entered the 2020 season with high hopes after finishing his sophomore year with 2,654 yards and a much better 23-7 touchdown to interception ratio and was even considered a Heisman dark horse candidate by some. The hope is for a return in 2021 in what will be his final year. If Clifford makes progress and his arm strength and pocket awareness from the video below translates to the season, Penn State Football could be reaching the next level in 2021. In the video, Clifford shows nice arm strength and a quick release. Of course, Clifford is not in pads and there is no defense, so any videos should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll probably also see videos of Ben Simmons doing jump shots soon…that doesn’t mean it will be translated in-game. However, for Penn State to have the type of year they want and are used to, a lot will rest on the right arm of Sean Clifford and the drafts of new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

