Quintero regains rhythm in time to take city tennis crown | Sport

QUINCY Lia Quintero couldn’t pinpoint a specific reason why the tone of the match changed suddenly and dramatically.
I think I just stopped playing my game, she said. I was less aggressive towards the ball.
It brought her to the brink of losing control of the women’s open division championship game at the Quincy Tennis Associations city singles tournament at Greeman Tennis Center in Reservoir Park.
Quintero won the opening set of Sunday’s game against Olivia Clayton 6-3, but trailed 4-1 in the second set and eventually lost 6-2.
It made me quite frustrated, Quintero said. Then I thought she would come back in the third set. I was just happy to get it out. I got a little nervous. I just had to keep my head straight.
It was straight as an arrow when it mattered most.
Quintero, the Quincy Notre Dame junior, took a three-set victory for her first city championship, beating Clayton 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
Realizing this was my last chance to win it, Quintero said of the mentality going into the third set. I had to hype myself up, get my energy back up because I felt I had to get out of my malaise or I’d be down for the rest of the set.
Winning two of the first three games of the final set changed everything.
I was glad I was still aggressive, Quintero said. That’s how I like to play.
It’s the style that could lead to more success in future city tournaments.
Hopefully I can keep it up next year, Quintero said.
Shed also likes to be challenged more. There were only five players on the field, meaning the best-seeded Quintero was a bye to the semi-finals. She and Clayton played a total of five sets in the entire tournament.
Hopefully there will be more players and a bigger draw so there will be more competition and generally more matches, Quintero said.
In the Women’s Open Division Consolation Championship, Cindy Crist defeated Katy Rindom 6-1, 6-1. In the women’s 3.5 division, Phoebe Hayes defeated Lily Hayes 6-4, 6-4 for the championship.
