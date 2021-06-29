Ellis tapped to lead Stanford field hockey | Sport





A Lewisburg graduate, Roz Ellis has been tapped to lead a Stanford field hockey program that was recently reinstated after being flagged for disbandment last year. Ellis, who has served as an assistant coach at Iowa since 2018, was a four-year letter winner for the Green Dragons and the 2004 Daily Item Player of the Year. She was an Iowa All-American (2005-2008), before beginning her coaching career on the staff of Appalachian State (2009) and Wake Forest (2010). She was the chief assistant at UMass (2011-14) and helped the program to two Atlantic 10 championships. Stops at Louisville and Temple preceded her return to Iowa in 2018. The Hawkeyes finished 14-7 with an NCAA Tournament appearance in Elliss’s first season on staff. The following year, Iowa won its first regular-season and tournament Big Ten titles in the program’s history. She, head coach Lisa Cellucci and fellow assistant Michael Boal were honored as the 2019 National Field Hockey Coaches Association West Region Coaching Staff of the Year for the second consecutive season. At Stanford, Ellis takes over from an 11-3 campaign with his fourth America East Conference title in five seasons (6-2). When I started my coaching journey, I always knew I wanted to be a head coach and give young women the gift through athletics, Ellis said in a statement. I am excited to join The Farm and build upon the rich history of Stanford field hockey while creating new beginnings with this team. Hockey was one of 11 varsity athletic programs to be discontinued at Stanford after the 2020-21 academic year. However, after nearly a year of advocacy from students, athletes and alumni, the university announced last month that its endangered sports, including men’s and women’s fencing, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling would retain varsity status next fall. Stanford, in its announcement on May 18, cited changed circumstances, including newly galvanized philanthropic interests. In addition to her enthusiasm and passion, Roz stood out as a rising star in the field that focuses on building culture and maximizing the potential of her student-athletes on and off the field, Athletics Director Bernard Muir said in a statement. I look forward to building Roz on our consistent success while continuing to improve our national brand. Tara Danielson resigned on June 1 after running the cardinal program for 11 years. She hit a record 164-62 in her 11 winning seasons, taking Stanford to the NCAA tournament in nine years. Ellis’ time in Iowa culminated in an NCAA semifinal defeat to three-time defending champions North Carolina. Ellis helped lead one of only six schools to produce at least three NFHCA All-Americans. The daughter of Darcie Hostetler and Peter Ellis, Roz Ellis started all 83 games of her four-year career in Iowa, totaling 14 goals, 11 assists and 53 shots. She led the Hawkeyes to three NCAA appearances, three consecutive Big Ten tournament titles, and the school’s first NCAA semifinal since 1999. Following her collegiate career, Ellis was a member of the Womens National Championship Tournament (HPC) from 2006-11, alongside the Old Alexandra Club in Dublin, Ireland, in 2010. Last weekend, she led her team to a win at the USA Field Hockeys Young Womens National Championship in Virginia Beach, Virginia. That event served as the final evaluation for the US Womens National Team, in which Cassie Sumfest, a Lewisburg graduate, and Paityn Wirth, a Greenwood graduate, were selected for the 36-man squad.

