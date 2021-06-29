Cricket: Tim Southee auctions WTC final jersey to help 8-year-old fight cancer, Sports News





Tim Southee has chosen to auction his World Cup jersey to raise money for the treatment of Hollie Beattie, an eight-year-old girl who has been diagnosed with an unusual form of cancer. Tim Southee found out that his family heard about Hollie Beattie’s a few years earlier. Eight-year-old Hollie Beattie was diagnosed with an unusual, potent form of cancerous growth called neuroblastoma in 2018 and has been battling the disease ever since. ALSO READ: Cricket- ‘I even tried to go to the toilet at times,’ reveals Kyle Jamieson The 32-year-old took to Instagram to announce the auction and share photos of the jersey: “My family first heard about Hollies’ story through the cricket community a few years ago and I have always been struck by the perseverance, the strength of the Beattie family. , and positive attitude. Ever since I heard that Hollie needed more treatment I’ve been trying to find a way to support them in a small way. I hope this shirt can somehow contribute to the ongoing medical needs of the Beattie family as Hollie continues to fight. As a parent, my heart goes out to them as they continue to fight.” Tim Southee admitted that the young girl’s solidarity and steadfastness have stayed with him and encouraged fans to bid for the jersey and help the family during these trying times. Tim Southee is not the first New Zealand cricketer to support the Hollie Beattie family. Martin Guptill used an exceptional bat in a T20 against the West Indies last year, which he later auctioned to help Hollie fight the disease. Tim Southee has set up a TradeMe page to sell the WTC Final jersey. At the time of composing, more than 150 people had bid for Tim Southee’s jersey, with the main bid being $7,500. He had a heavenly execution in Southampton as New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets to become the debut WTC champion. The pacer finished tied for 5/112, with his swing bowling upset Indian batsmen throughout the test. He also played an important thump with the bat, scoring 30 runs off 46 balls as he helped New Zealand take a fundamental lead in the first innings.

