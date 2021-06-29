Football Beyond Borders a photo essay by Sebastian Barros | Art and design

IIf the lockdowns have been challenging for everyone, think about young teens, for whom friends are like a second family. Over the past year, they’ve been unable to hang out for months, confined at home or separated and masked at school, and the excitement over reuniting can be felt in Sebastian Barros’ series Whats Good. Shot after the third lockdown and a very long winter, his photos show friends sharing hugs, laughter, confidential information and snacks in sunny parks and sports fields in London. I missed playing football with my friends and going out with them, Michael, 15, told the photographer. Even though we were still talking on social media, it’s nothing like talking in real life.

And the sport is important to all the children Barros has photographed because he created this project in collaboration with Football Beyond Borders, an educational and social inclusion charity that supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. FBB participants are passionate about football but are out of school and at risk of exclusion; the charity wants to step in and help them change things.

FBB was founded by co-directors Jack Reynolds and Jasper Kain plus friends in 2012, after the London riots made them realize that young people lacked the opportunity or agency to shape their future in a positive way. United by a love of football, they wondered if the beautiful game could help.

They started providing school youth training and community gatherings in South London, and quickly getting excited about their work decided to focus on early teens, hoping for prevention rather than cure. FBB now works with over 1,000 young people in 55 projects a week in London, Essex and the North West of England, providing intensive long-term support, including classroom and field teaching, plus residential courses, outings, and work experience. FBB works in schools and also through holiday camps because, as the charity points out, children don’t go to school for 14 weeks every year and not everyone is allowed to go abroad. It also operates community centers and youth centers.

The FBB team is made up of coaches, counselors, experienced educators and behavioral specialists, and when we read the participants’ online testimonials, it’s striking how many people say it’s good to have someone to talk to someone who really listens. Stefan has helped me open up to people more easily since he came in. He has helped me not to behave badly and has shown me that I don’t have to behave badly or be naughty to get attention, says Jaiden.

Canaila says: I want to help young girls and young people like me to be heard. I think adults should take the time to listen to young people and help them because it’s hard.

And Canaila has a point, as it can certainly be difficult for underprivileged young people in Britain. According to the Child Poverty Action Group, in 2019-20 in the UK, 4.3 million children were living in poverty 31% or nine in a typical class of 30, although the numbers are higher in London. And that was before Covid. The pandemic has hit households with children the hardest, according to The Trussell Trust, whose data shows a 95% increase in food parcels given to households with children in April 2020, compared to April 2019. It’s something the footballer of Manchester United and England national team Marcus Rashford have talked about leading a campaign against child poverty in the UK last year, particularly child poverty.

Rashford, who grew up in a single-parent working-class family in Manchester, has said he knows firsthand what hunger can lead to and urged others to talk about such issues, both to get help and to make sure ensure that others, who are more fortunate, are aware of what is going on. Rashford has a platform for his sporting success, but he also literally stood with FBB participants, filmed alongside them for Nike Football’s current Play New campaign.

FBB encourages its participants to think about Rashford and others who have spoken out, athletes such as Muhammed Ali, Megan Rapinoe or Colin Kaepernick who might suggest how to advocate for change instead of self-destruction. For us, winning isn’t about what you gain as an individual, it’s about what it does for the community, the charity stated in a recent Instagram post. In May, Barack Obama said something similar about Rashford, commenting; Many of the young people I meet, including Marcus, are ahead of where I was when I was 23. They are already making changes and are positive forces in their community.

It’s something to think about as the UEFA European Football Championship unfolds: FBB will be running a Football for the Future campaign during the tournament and raising money to support the new Northwest Community Hub. But Sebastian Barros has not focused on these issues in his photos, but has instead chosen to take a sunny look at some universal, recognizable truths, it is good to hang out with friends, especially after a year of intermittent lockdowns. He also left space for the participants to say what they think. What I missed most about my friends during the lockdown was the chat we could share and the good energy that surrounded us, says Turaine, who is 15. And it shows how friends are an important part of a happy life.