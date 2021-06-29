Distance Learning Academy platform, DCHS tennis courts OKd per board





The online platform and curriculum that will be used for grades 9-12 as part of the Dickson County Distance Learning Academy has been approved by the county school board. The board approved the use of Edgenuity for high school grades at its monthly meeting for June. The school district is in the second year of a three-year contract with it in Scottsdale, Az. established Edgenuity, which is also used by other Tennessee school districts. For grades 4-8, the director of the academy, Dr. Rhiannon Mason, “worked on professional development for those teachers” involved in the academy so that they can educate students in a way that focuses on virtual teaching, according to Secondary Director Dr. Robbie Faulkner. Faulkner said the students for those lower grades will use the Dickson County Schools’ textbooks and teaching materials. Faulkner noted that Edgenuity’s curriculum conforms to the education standards of the state of Tennessee. She said about 300 students have signed up for online learning. “We didn’t have the interest we had last year,” Faulkner said at the June 24 meeting. At the request of the board, Faulkner confirmed that students will have access to teachers and counselors for help with courses. “We have a lot of support for those students,” Faulkner said. Tennis court renovation approved In other cases, the school board approved a full renovation of Dickson County High School’s tennis courts, which a board member hopes will be a first step toward renovating the entire stadium area. After the school’s principal, Dr. Danny Weeks, who had initially proposed to completely tear out and renovate two deteriorating tennis courts at DCHS, asked Weeks to return to the June 24 meeting with bids to remove and completely rebuild all four tennis courts. A $338,000 bid for the complete overhaul and creation of four new tennis courts by SCG Fields of Brecksville, Ohio, was approved by the board. “There is no question that the facility needs to be redone,” said board chairman Kirk Vandivort. Board member Steve Haley said that in addition to the tennis courts, the school stadium bleachers need to be replaced and the track revamped. “We have to start somewhere,” Haley said, while also pointing out that many people in the community use those courts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/local/dickson/2021/06/29/distance-learning-academy-platform-dchs-tennis-courts-okd-board/7789980002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos