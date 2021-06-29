Coppo family has interesting hockey story

By Greg Bates

Correspondent

GREEN BAY Growing up, Grady Coppo said he never felt the pressure of his family to play hockey, but he certainly felt an obligation to lace up his skates and live up to the family name.

Grady, a recent graduate of De Pere High School, also played for the Green Bay Bobcats 18U team.

One big reason why is his grandfather, Paul Coppo.

The 82-year-old is a legend in the American hockey ranks.

Born in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Paul skated on the 1964 Olympic men’s hockey team, three U.S. national teams, and was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004.

People come up to me and ask: Wasn’t your grandfather at the Olympics? said Grady. It’s neat, but sometimes I take it for granted. When I think about it more, it’s pretty crazy.

Grady said he likes to hear his grandfather’s stories about hockey.

When I was younger, hearing stories about the Olympics, the Bobcats, and the people my grandfather and father met, inspired me to play and pursue hockey, Grady said. The many stories I’ve heard from my grandfather are good ones.

Does Grady listen better to his grandfather because of who he is and his hockey background?

I don’t know, but I hope so, said Paul.

John Coppo, Gradys’ father and Paul’s son, also coaches the De Pere Voyageurs high school team.

Every time Paul is around, they talk about hockey, John said. Grady listens carefully to everything, he is a good listener. He already studies hockey, but he listens to my father every time my father tells him something.

Hockey has always been important in the Coppo family.

It’s been a big factor in our family since my dad played at Portage Lake in the 1950s, John said. Then it came to me, and I had my short career in high school and juniors and a little bit in college. Grady is on a revival of how this developmental style is going in hockey. It’s nice to see the history he brought up that I’ve been through. It was a special bond between all the boys.

Another tie connecting the younger and older Coppos is playing for the Bobcats.

Paul skated for the Bobcats when it was a semi-professional team.

He played 11 seasons with the squad (1960-71) and scored a program record of 559 points.

Paul then coached the Bobcats for four years (1971-75) and won the United States Hockey League (USHL) Coach of the Year in 1974-75.

He also owned the club for about 10 years before going bankrupt in 1979.

Years later, the Green Bay Bobcats name was reinstated as a Tier II youth program.

We played with the Bobcats when we finished college, so it was a semi-professional operation, Paul said. It’s exciting to have those guys represent the Green Bay Bobcats team. It’s a bonus if I have a grandson who plays.

Grady said it was interesting to play for the Bobcats because of the history with his family.

During the winter months, Paul goes to Florida to enjoy the warmth.

While in the south, he is not removed from his family and hockey.

He was able to watch the Voyageurs on YouTube.

He would call and say: This is great that I get to see the matches. said John. He likes to watch good hockey. He enjoys watching his grandsons play.

Grady said he likes it when his grandpa can watch his matches in person.

He knows that there will always be a special set of eyes on him, and he wants to live up to the name Coppo.

Every time I play and have a good or bad game, I know that my name is represented by how I play or how I behave on the ice, he said. I try to be positive and do my best to represent the name well. All three of us my grandfather, my father and I represent the last name as best we can. So far we have done that. Hopefully generations after us will do it.