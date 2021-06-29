Coppo family has interesting hockey story

By Greg Bates
Correspondent
GREEN BAY Growing up, Grady Coppo said he never felt the pressure of his family to play hockey, but he certainly felt an obligation to lace up his skates and live up to the family name.
Grady, a recent graduate of De Pere High School, also played for the Green Bay Bobcats 18U team.
One big reason why is his grandfather, Paul Coppo.
The 82-year-old is a legend in the American hockey ranks.
Born in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Paul skated on the 1964 Olympic men’s hockey team, three U.S. national teams, and was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004.
People come up to me and ask: Wasn’t your grandfather at the Olympics? said Grady. It’s neat, but sometimes I take it for granted. When I think about it more, it’s pretty crazy.
Grady said he likes to hear his grandfather’s stories about hockey.
When I was younger, hearing stories about the Olympics, the Bobcats, and the people my grandfather and father met, inspired me to play and pursue hockey, Grady said. The many stories I’ve heard from my grandfather are good ones.
Does Grady listen better to his grandfather because of who he is and his hockey background?
I don’t know, but I hope so, said Paul.
John Coppo, Gradys’ father and Paul’s son, also coaches the De Pere Voyageurs high school team.
Every time Paul is around, they talk about hockey, John said. Grady listens carefully to everything, he is a good listener. He already studies hockey, but he listens to my father every time my father tells him something.
Hockey has always been important in the Coppo family.
It’s been a big factor in our family since my dad played at Portage Lake in the 1950s, John said. Then it came to me, and I had my short career in high school and juniors and a little bit in college. Grady is on a revival of how this developmental style is going in hockey. It’s nice to see the history he brought up that I’ve been through. It was a special bond between all the boys.
Another tie connecting the younger and older Coppos is playing for the Bobcats.
Paul skated for the Bobcats when it was a semi-professional team.
He played 11 seasons with the squad (1960-71) and scored a program record of 559 points.
Paul then coached the Bobcats for four years (1971-75) and won the United States Hockey League (USHL) Coach of the Year in 1974-75.
He also owned the club for about 10 years before going bankrupt in 1979.
Years later, the Green Bay Bobcats name was reinstated as a Tier II youth program.
We played with the Bobcats when we finished college, so it was a semi-professional operation, Paul said. It’s exciting to have those guys represent the Green Bay Bobcats team. It’s a bonus if I have a grandson who plays.
Grady said it was interesting to play for the Bobcats because of the history with his family.
During the winter months, Paul goes to Florida to enjoy the warmth.
While in the south, he is not removed from his family and hockey.
He was able to watch the Voyageurs on YouTube.
He would call and say: This is great that I get to see the matches. said John. He likes to watch good hockey. He enjoys watching his grandsons play.
Grady said he likes it when his grandpa can watch his matches in person.
He knows that there will always be a special set of eyes on him, and he wants to live up to the name Coppo.
Every time I play and have a good or bad game, I know that my name is represented by how I play or how I behave on the ice, he said. I try to be positive and do my best to represent the name well. All three of us my grandfather, my father and I represent the last name as best we can. So far we have done that. Hopefully generations after us will do it.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://gopresstimes.com/2021/06/29/coppo-family-has-interesting-hockey-story/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos